This recipe sounds way too tasty to be a salad. I hate to break it to you, but it is! One so hearty that one could eat it as a complete meal if wanted.

Brussels sprouts are not just cabbage picked too early, but actually a specific species that actually grows like that on purpose. They’re naturally from the Mediterranean and slowly made their way up farther and farther north.

One of the first places in Europe that did a mass cultivation was around what is now called Belgium (not just for waffles).

Guess what’s in Belgium? Brussels! And they’re basically sprouts, aren’t they? So it makes sense.

By fine slicing them and roasting them in the oven, brussels sprouts they take on a lovely, mild flavour and aren’t quite as stinky as when they’re boiled.

The earthiness of the mushrooms combined with the wild rice is a great companion, as is the sweetness from the onion dressing.

Mushroom Brussels Sprouts and Wild Rice Salad Ingredients 1 lb brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

1 cup wild rice

3 cups water

1/2 cup canola oil

2 Tbsp. butter

1/2 lb cremini mushrooms, quartered

1/2 lb oyster mushrooms

1 lb sweet onion, rough chopped

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. Honey

1 tsp. fresh thyme

Half a head Radicchio, thinly sliced

Salt, pepper Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring rice and cold water to a boil in large saucepan. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until rice is tender and most grains are slightly split, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Drain.

Place onions in pan with vinegar and sugar and heat. Shut off burner and allow to infuse.

Meanwhile, spread brussels sprouts on parchment paper-lined large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with 1 tbsp oil and toss to coat. Spread in single layer. Bake, stirring once, just until slightly softened, about 20 minutes. Set aside.

Meanwhile, melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cremini and oyster mushrooms; cook, stirring often, until softened and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside.

Drain onions, reserving 5 Tbsp. liquid. Combine 1/3 cup onions, reserved 5 Tbsp. liquid, garlic, mustard, honey, thyme, salt, pepper and remaining 7 Tbsp. oil in blender. Blend until smooth. Set dressing aside.

Chop remaining onions; transfer to large bowl. Add rice, brussels sprouts, cremini and oyster mushrooms, radicchio and dressing; toss to coat. Serve warmish.