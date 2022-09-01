Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Brussels sprouts make for a tasty salad. Really!

byCassandra Merlihan
August 31, 2022
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

This recipe sounds way too tasty to be a salad. I hate to break it to you, but it is! One so hearty that one could eat it as a complete meal if wanted.

Brussels sprouts are not just cabbage picked too early, but actually a specific species that actually grows like that on purpose. They’re naturally from the Mediterranean and slowly made their way up farther and farther north.

One of the first places in Europe that did a mass cultivation was around what is now called Belgium (not just for waffles).

Guess what’s in Belgium? Brussels! And they’re basically sprouts, aren’t they? So it makes sense.

By fine slicing them and roasting them in the oven, brussels sprouts they take on a lovely, mild flavour and aren’t quite as stinky as when they’re boiled.

The earthiness of the mushrooms combined with the wild rice is a great companion, as is the sweetness from the onion dressing.

Mushroom Brussels Sprouts and Wild Rice Salad
Pin
Print

Mushroom Brussels Sprouts and Wild Rice Salad

Recipe by Chef Duff

Ingredients

  • 1 lb brussels sprouts, thinly sliced

  • 1 cup wild rice

  • 3 cups water

  • 1/2 cup canola oil

  • 2 Tbsp. butter

  • 1/2 lb cremini mushrooms, quartered

  • 1/2 lb oyster mushrooms

  • 1 lb sweet onion, rough chopped

  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

  • 1 Tbsp. sugar

  • 1 clove garlic, minced

  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

  • 1 Tbsp. Honey

  • 1 tsp. fresh thyme

  • Half a head Radicchio, thinly sliced

  • Salt, pepper

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bring rice and cold water to a boil in large saucepan. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until rice is tender and most grains are slightly split, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Drain.
  • Place onions in pan with vinegar and sugar and heat. Shut off burner and allow to infuse.
  • Meanwhile, spread brussels sprouts on parchment paper-lined large rimmed baking sheet; drizzle with 1 tbsp oil and toss to coat. Spread in single layer. Bake, stirring once, just until slightly softened, about 20 minutes. Set aside.
  • Meanwhile, melt butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cremini and oyster mushrooms; cook, stirring often, until softened and golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Set aside.
  • Drain onions, reserving 5 Tbsp. liquid. Combine 1/3 cup onions, reserved 5 Tbsp. liquid, garlic, mustard, honey, thyme, salt, pepper and remaining 7 Tbsp. oil in blender. Blend until smooth. Set dressing aside.
  • Chop remaining onions; transfer to large bowl. Add rice, brussels sprouts, cremini and oyster mushrooms, radicchio and dressing; toss to coat. Serve warmish.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

A good reason to fire up the BBQ

I was teaching a BBQ class outdoors the other day and I had a customer criticize me for not…
August 3, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0