 These tacos are a tasty and filling way to start your day
These tacos are a tasty and filling way to start your day

August 11, 2022
August 11, 2022
1 minute read
If you’ve never had a taco in the morning, you’re missing out. This simple breakfast is fun, filling and kid-friendly.

Simple Breakfast Tacos
Simple Breakfast Tacos

Recipe by America's Test KitchenDifficulty: Simple
Servings

2-4

servings

If you’ve never had a taco in the morning, you’re missing out. This simple breakfast is fun, filling and kid-friendly.

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

  • Pinch pepper

  • 1 slice bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

  • 1 scallion, sliced thin

  • 4 (6-inch) flour or corn tortillas

  • 1/2 cup tomato salsa (jarred or homemade)

  • 1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

  • 1 lime, cut into wedges

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper until well combined and uniform yellow color, about 1 minute. Set aside.
  • In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula until crispy, about 4 minutes.
  • Stir scallion into skillet and cook until just softened, about 1 minute.
  • Add eggs to skillet and gently stir, scraping bottom of skillet, until eggs have clumped and are still slightly wet, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat and slide skillet to cool burner.
  • Stack tortillas on a plate, cover with a damp dish towel, and heat in the microwave until warm, about 20 seconds.
  • Divide egg mixture among warm tortillas. Serve with salsa, cheese and lime wedges.

