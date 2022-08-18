These tacos are a tasty and filling way to start your day

If you’ve never had a taco in the morning, you’re missing out. This simple breakfast is fun, filling and kid-friendly.
Simple Breakfast TacosDifficulty: Simple
Servings
2-4servings
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1/8 teaspoon salt
Pinch pepper
1 slice bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 scallion, sliced thin
4 (6-inch) flour or corn tortillas
1/2 cup tomato salsa (jarred or homemade)
1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 lime, cut into wedges
Directions
- In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, salt and pepper until well combined and uniform yellow color, about 1 minute. Set aside.
- In a 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook bacon over medium heat, stirring occasionally with a rubber spatula until crispy, about 4 minutes.
- Stir scallion into skillet and cook until just softened, about 1 minute.
- Add eggs to skillet and gently stir, scraping bottom of skillet, until eggs have clumped and are still slightly wet, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off heat and slide skillet to cool burner.
- Stack tortillas on a plate, cover with a damp dish towel, and heat in the microwave until warm, about 20 seconds.
- Divide egg mixture among warm tortillas. Serve with salsa, cheese and lime wedges.