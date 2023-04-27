Maryhill News

Maryhill Historical Society

By Diane Strickler
2 Min Read

The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday the 24th of April in the Edward Halter Home at 6:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS;

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY     

Assistance was given to people researching, Bitschy, Hummel. Roth, Schmuck, Thoman, & Vogt.

BIRTHDAY CLUB 

Nine people received Birthday Cards during April. There are 84 people on the 80+ Birthday List

CHURCH 

There was one death in the parish and one baptism.

FUNDRAISING                                                                                                                                                The committee met during the month and outlined some of their ideas

MEMBERSHIP 

There are 283member households in our Society with one member joining as a life-time member.

RESOURCE CENTRE                                                                                                                                      Information has been received on Frank, Alfred & Joseph Rider to be added to the Veterans Book. Continuing to Indexing newspaper clippings on local news and marriages. Work has also beginning on the front flowerbeds, the bell cairn and in front of the Blessed Virgin Mary Grotto.

NEW BUSINESS    

The “Open House” schedule for the summer months was passed around for board members to sign up.  The hours will remain the same as last year 12 noon until 3 p.m. 

Discussion also took place regarding Canada Day preparations with invitations going out to the various local groups and dignitaries 

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute Annual Meeting

Catholic Women’s League Meeting

Good Friday Fish Fry

Maryhill Historical Society

Catholic Women’s League Meeting

By Diane Strickler
Follow:
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Elmira Medical Clinic is hiring a Receptionist (Elmira, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/Rbp5JDqSZB
Elmira Medical Clinic is hiring a Receptionist (Elmira, Ontario, Canada)
Trylon is hiring a GMAW & FCAW Finish Welders (Elmira, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/3JZdhbdtlE
Trylon is hiring a GMAW & FCAW Finish Welders (Elmira, Ontario, Canada)
Millbank Family Furniture is hiring a Sales Representative (Millbank, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/8yhUZo8n1X
Millbank Family Furniture is hiring a Sales Representative (Millbank, Ontario, Canada)

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?