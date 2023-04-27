Contest allows student to be WRPS ‘Chief for a Day’

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a new junior chief for its annual ‘Chief for a Day’ contest.

The department this week launched the contest that’s open to all Waterloo Region students in Grade 5 to Grade 7. Students are asked to write a short essay describing what they would do to make a positive contribution in their community if they were chief for a day.

A winner will be announced on May 19 during Police Week in Ontario.

“The police service looks forward to receiving essays from our youth and hearing their ideas about how we can all work together to make Waterloo Region a better place to live, grow, and enjoy,” said Chief Mark Crowell in a release.

Once chosen, the junior chief will have the opportunity to get fitted in a police uniform, tour police headquarters, check out the inside of a police cruiser, visit our canine unit, interact with police officers throughout the day, and take part in a media conference.

Essays can be submitted to police headquarters, located at 200 Maple Grove Rd. in Cambridge, through the department’s social media accounts, or by e-mail at publicinfo@wrps.on.ca.

Essays must be submitted by May 15 and include a name and contact information.

APRIL 17

12:00 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP stopped the driver of a grey sedan on Scotland Street, Fergus. As a result of the investigation, a 62-year-old driver from Centre Wellington was charged with ‘driving while under suspension,’ ‘drive motor vehicle – no currently validated permit,’ ‘use plate not authorized for vehicle’ and ‘fail to notify change of address.’ Further, the driver was charged with ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court – Guelph, on July 19.

4:00 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP initiated a commercial motor vehicle inspection of a van on Wellington Road 7, Pilkington. As a result of the investigation, an Arthur business faces a list of seven charges that includes ‘permit operation of vehicle – fail to display inspection sticker of proof’ and ‘fail to ensure daily inspection report is accurately completed.’

APRIL 18

8:00 AM | Wellington County OPP stopped the driver of a white station wagon on Wellington Road 18, Elora. As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old Fergus resident was charged with ‘permit motor vehicle to be operated without insurance contrary’ and ‘drive motor vehicle – no validation on plate.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court – Guelph on July 19.

APRIL 19

3:48 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a shoplifting incident at a store in Elmira. The previous evening, two unknown females entered a store on Arthur Street North and stole merchandise. The first subject is described as a white female in her mid-30s, with a heavy build, with blond hair. She was wearing a red jacket, black shirt, black pants and sandals. The second subject is described as a white female in her early 30s, with a thin build and dark brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, grey track pants, and yellow boots. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

APRIL 20

2:53 AM | Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township. A Honda travelling north on Hutchison Road lost control on a curve in the roadway, left the road and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old woman from Mitchell, was charged with ‘operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs’ and ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.’ The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor physical injuries.

APRIL 22

10:48 AM | Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision in Wellesley Township. A blue Nissan was travelling south on Moser Young Road when it was struck by a silver Toyota travelling west on Weimar Line that failed to yield the right of way. There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the collision.

11:36 PM | Police received a report of a vehicle leaving Scotch Line Road in Woolwich Township and entering a field. Officers responded to the area and determined that the driver of the vehicle was an unlicensed youth who was subsequently charged with ‘driving with no license.’ No injuries or damage to property occurred were reported.

APRIL 23

8:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a break-in at a property on Eighteenth Line, Mapleton, where a building had been entered overnight. A 24-year-old man from Conn was charged with numerous offences, including ‘break, enter, a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence,’ ‘theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle,’ ‘trespassing at night,’ ‘theft under $5,000,’ ‘possession property obtained by crime under $5,000’ and ‘mischief over $5,000.’ He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice – Guelph on June 16.

5:25 PM | Police received a report of a residential break-in in Wilmot Township. Sometime between April 19 and April 23, an unknown suspect(s) entered a home on Erhardt Wagner Place and stole personal property and currency. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

6:00 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to an assault at a private residential community on Highway 7, west of Guelph. It was reported that two known individuals had assaulted a resident and that the injuries were severe. A 60-year-old resident was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is continuing and is believed to be an isolated incident. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

10:09 PM | A member of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Services Unit was conducting proactive enforcement on St. Charles Street West in the village of Maryhill when the officer observed a black Ford truck and through investigative means, determined that the registered owner of the truck was a suspended and unlicensed driver in Ontario, thus conducting a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 70-year-old male from Woolwich Township, was charged with ‘drive while under suspension,’ ‘drive motor vehicle – no license,’ ‘produce false evidence (insurance)’ and ‘owner operate motor vehicle – no insurance.’

APRIL 24

11:01 AM | Police received a report of a break-in at a business in Woolwich Township. Sometime between April 22 at 8 p.m. and April 24 at 8 a.m., an unknown suspect(s) broke into the yard of a business located on Balsam Grove Road and stole property from inside sea cans located in the yard. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers.