Monday April 24, 2023 Case # 1846

OFFENCE: Break and Enter DATE: March 29, 2023

LOCATION: Waterloo Region, ON

WRPS Investigating Targeted Wire Theft Break and Enters in Region

Police are warning local businesses of break and enters involving wire thefts after several businesses have been targeted over the last month.

Since March 29, 2023, eleven businesses in the Region have been targeted for large-scale wire thefts.

In the latest incident, on April 13, 2023, at approximately 4:15 a.m., unknown suspects broke into a business on Cherry Blossom Road in Cambridge and stole over 20 rolls of industrial wire.

Investigators believe that these suspects are operating throughout southern Ontario and have targeted businesses in Waterloo Region, Woodstock, Guelph, York Region, and Durham Region.

Police are encouraging business owners and staff to consider the following safety measures to help prevent break and enters:

Consider installing a surveillance/security system, which can be monitored remotely.

Ensure all currently installed surveillance/security systems are in good working order.

Consider installing security film on windows/glass to help prevent easy entry.

Keep some lighting on inside for surveillance opportunities during the overnight hours.

Install latch guards on all doors to protect against prying.

Report suspicious persons or vehicles observed during operating hours to police.

The investigation into these break and enters is ongoing by WRPS’ Break, Enter, and Vehicle Theft Team.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL