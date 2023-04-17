Crime Stoppers

WRPS Investigating Report of Weapon in Kitchener

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Monday April 17, 2023                        Case # 1845

WRPS Investigating Report of Weapon in Kitchener

OFFENCE: Weapons                            DATE: April 12, 2023

LOCATION: Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401, Kitchener, ON



Waterloo Region, Ontario – WRPS’ General Investigations Unit is investigating a weapons report in Kitchener.

A driver reported that on April 12, 2023, at approximately 3:45 a.m., while driving in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401, a dark-coloured sedan pulled up beside his vehicle and the driver of the sedan displayed a firearm before driving away.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The subject driver was described as a white male in his 20s.

The investigation remains ongoing by the General Investigations Unit.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

