Monday April 17, 2023 Case # 1845

OFFENCE: Weapons DATE: April 12, 2023

LOCATION: Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401, Kitchener, ON

WRPS Investigating Report of Weapon in Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – WRPS’ General Investigations Unit is investigating a weapons report in Kitchener.

A driver reported that on April 12, 2023, at approximately 3:45 a.m., while driving in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401, a dark-coloured sedan pulled up beside his vehicle and the driver of the sedan displayed a firearm before driving away.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The subject driver was described as a white male in his 20s.

The investigation remains ongoing by the General Investigations Unit.

