Wilmot teacher faces more sexual assault charges

Waterloo Regional Police this week laid additional sexual assault charges against a 52-year-old Wilmot Township man, a teacher at a public school in Kitchener.

Kahlil Deep was this week charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The charges follow a joint investigation by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region.

On February 2, police received reports of youths being sexually assaulted by the male suspect. Deep was arrested on March 16 and charged with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to the incidents.

On March 21, investigators received a report of historical sexual assaults, involving a teacher and a youth at a senior public school in the Forest Hills area of Kitchener.

In a release Tuesday, police say investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

APRIL 2

2:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responding to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Mapleton Township found that a red pickup truck had been involved in a roll-over. As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old Southgate man was charged with ‘operation while impaired,’ ‘operation while impaired – B.A.C. (80 plus)’ and ‘dangerous operation.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph on April 21.

4:30 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP initiated a commercial motor vehicle inspection of a pickup truck and trailer on Wellington Road 109, Centre Wellington. As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old driver from Paisley and an Elora business face 11 Highway Traffic Act charges, including ‘drive commercial motor vehicle – improper license,’ ‘defective braking system,’ ‘permit operation of vehicle – fail to display inspection sticker of proof,’ and ‘no clear view to the rear.’

APRIL 4

9:30 PM | Wellington County OPP and Waterloo Regional Police responded to a disturbance call at an address on Pilkington Street in Ariss, where an individual refused to exit a residence. The area was cordoned off due to public safety concerns. At 4:30 a.m. the following morning, a 53-year-old resident of Guelph was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No charges have been laid in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you’d like to remain anonymous.

APRIL 6

12:55 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle that had been rummaged through on Norwich Road in Breslau. Sometime between 3:30 p.m. on April 5 and 6:20 a.m. on April 6, an unknown individual entered a vehicle parked in a driveway. There was no damage to the vehicle and nothing was reported missing from the vehicle.

APRIL 8

8:29 AM | Police received a report of property damage at a school on Queens Bush Road in Wellesley village. An individual out for a walk observed several broken windows at the rear of the school and contacted police. Officers responding found eight broken windows. The windows were all double-paned and only the outer panes were broken. It appeared that the damage was caused by small rocks being thrown at the windows. It is believed that the damage occurred around 11 p.m. the evening prior. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.