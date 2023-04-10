This is the first Good Friday Fish Fry that the Maryhill Heritage Park Committee has had since the pandemic in 2019. It was so nice to be able to get together at the Community Centre and work for a common cause again.

On the Tuesday afternoon the work starts with the picking up of bags of potatoes, cabbage, lemons, carrots, etc. Also the 26 boxes for fish had arrived and had to be looked after in the kitchen. Thanks to the card party group on Wednesday afternoon, some people stayed behind to help set-up the tables and chairs for the Friday event. Some also stayed behind Wednesday to shred the cabbage for a head start to the Thursday morning. Thursday ladies were making the coleslaw, cutting the lemons, making the homemade tartar sauce and putting the coleslaw and tartar sauce into small containers. Others were in the kitchen washing the potatoes and checking for spots, and making the boxes for take-out among other things. Meanwhile In the shed men were cutting the potatoes for French Fries and getting the fryers ready for Friday.

On the Friday morning first thing is the putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside. It was so cold that the protection from the weather was very much appreciated by those looking after the fryers. The doors opened at 12 noon until 7 p.m. You could eat in with no registrations. It is always a first come-first served and no one had to wait very long in the hall. You could order 1 or 2 pieces of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. Desserts and bar refreshments were available. Coffee and tea were included in the meal. Again they were selling hot-dog platters which included a hot dog, French Fries and coleslaw. Always to be environment friendly the plates are cardboard and silverware is used. This year gravy was available.