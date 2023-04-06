Steed, Brian

Passed away peacefully at Hospice Waterloo surrounded by his family on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Norah (Stewart) Steed of Elmira for over 60 years. Cherished father of Evan and Shelley Steed of Port Credit, Maureen and Richard Pond of Cornelius, NC, Valerie Steed and Paul Spooner of Ottawa. Proud grandfather of Eliana and Nolan; Ryan and Collin; Emmett and Colton. Dear brother of Joanne and Ron Campbell. Predeceased by his parents A.C. “Tim” and Leda (Cox) Steed. After graduating from bible college, Brian served as a missionary pilot in northern Ontario. Brian’s life radically changed in 1968 with the loss of his right arm. Following his accident, Brian pastored with Norah in Wawa, Timmins and Elmira for over 35 years. Brian’s heart for God and love for people are remembered by all who met him. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Elmira Pentecostal Assembly, 290 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Elmira Pentecostal Assembly. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Silver Birches Pentecostal Camp or Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.