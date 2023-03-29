The monthly meeting of the Maryhill Historical Society was held on Monday March 27th at 6:30 p.m.in the Edward Halter Home.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVES & GENEALOGY – assistance was given to families researching Goetz -Hermann – Olinski – Vogt & Weiler. Information was also given to the Resurrections Congregation in Waterloo.

BIRTHDAY CLUB – 7 cards were sent during the month of March. There are 90 people on the 80’s Birthday List. Two members have recently passed away during the month.

CHURCH – there were 2 deaths during the month of March.

COMMUNITY – The Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club are having a bottle drive on April 22nd 2023 at the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre from 10am till 2pm..

The Maryhill Park will be holding their Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser on Good Friday, 7th April 2023 from 12 noon to 7 p.m. Eat in or take out. NO RESERVATIONS. First come- first served. Fresh cut fries with haddock, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. 1 pc. – $16; 2 pc. – $19. Children 12 & under may buy a half price 1 pc for @ $8.00 if dining in house only! Hot Dogs also available. Dessert & refreshments available. Dinner includes coffee and tea. CASH ONLY PLEASE! Call ahead. Take-out orders ARE MOST WELCOME. For more information contact (519) 648-2939.

Theresa Bauer is hoping to start a Prayer Shawl Ministry at St. Boniface in the coming months. This ministry gathers to knit and crochet prayer shawls and lap blankets while praying for blessings of comfort, strength, healing, hope, patience, grace, and peace for those who will receive them. Completed shawls are blessed throughout the year and are available, free of charge, for anyone who requests one. They can be given to anyone who may need comfort and prayer after a loss, during bereavement, for the elderly and shut-ins, during illness and recovery, for cancer patients. Shawls are also given to those who are baptized and to those receiving their First Communion and Confirmation as a reminder of the prayers that our congregation offers to them as they grow in faith. You can create shawls at our monthly meetings or at home

There will be an Easter Draw for the CWL with the proceeds from this basket going towards CYO Camp Brebeuf in Rockwood..

Doors Open Waterloo Region will occur on Saturday. September 16, 2023 (10am-4pm). Three of the places are – The Detweiler Meetinghouse (only stone Mennonite meetinghouse in Ontario) and adjoining Roseville Cemetery. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Erbsville — fabulous interior & the Schnurr’s General Store and 2nd floor — It’s their 165 anniversary this year. “Canada’s oldest family run grocery store. Serving Linwood since 1858.”

MEMBERSHIP – we have a total of 286 member households.

NEWSLETTER – 187 newsletters were emailed with 99 mailed out which these included one overseas, five in the U.S. and 93 within Canada.

RESOURCE CENTRE

Inventory is DONE! Thank you so much everyone who gave of their time to finish this project. Several publications have been sold during the month.