Police investigating armed robberies at convenience stores

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Team are continuing to investigate a series of armed robberies that have occurred across the area over the past two months.

Since January 8, nine robberies have occurred at convenience stores within Kitchener, Wilmot Township, North Dumfries Township, Woolwich Township and Guelph. Investigators believe these incidents are all connected to the same individual, police said in a release.

In each of these robberies, a lone male suspect brandished weapons, including guns and knives. The suspect then demanded cash and fled the business with money and/or stolen merchandise. In several of these incidents, the suspect arrived in and left the area in a vehicle being driven by another individual. There have been no physical injuries reported as a result of these incidents.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual in the provided images in connection to these armed robberies. Investigators are also looking for any information on the vehicles that they believed have been used to commit the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8255. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

MARCH 1

7:00 AM | An officer with the Wellington County OPP was patrolling along Wellington Road 7 in Mapleton Township when a sedan was observed traveling approximately 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old Toronto resident was charged with ‘stunt driving’ and ‘drive with no currently validated permit.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear before the provincial offences court in Guelph on May 17.

MARCH 3

9:40 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Woolwich Street South and Menno Street in Breslau. Through investigation, police determined that the driver swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and struck a tree. There were no reported physical injuries. No charges were laid.

MARCH 4

9:00 AM | A 44-year-old Monkton man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)’ after a traffic stop by Perth County OPP. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment. A roadside screening device was administered, the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to a local operations center for further testing. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

11:50 AM | The Perth County OPP charged a Stratford driver after they were speeding more than 55 km/h over the limit in the Township of Perth East. The car was stopped on Perth Line 33 after it was found to be travelling 135 km/h in an 80 km/h limit zone. The 17-year-old driver was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed.’ A 30-day-driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment were initiated. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

MARCH 5

10:55 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a freight theft on Highway 7 in Guelph/Eramosa Township. A white Volvo semi-truck and a white 53’ trailer (Ontario #V2698F) labeled with decal #53101R on it had been stolen from a storage lot. The trailer was reported to contain approximately $250 000 worth of toothpaste. Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.