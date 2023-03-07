Maryhill News

Maryhill Historical Society

By Diane Strickler
2 Min Read
[Submitted]

Thanks to the snowstorm on Monday evening February 27 the Maryhill Historical Society postponed their month annual meeting to March 6th at 6:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY –  Assistance was given to families researching Bauman, Brubacher, Bruder, Goetz, Hermann, Olinski, Van Hatten, Weiler, and Zuber. 

Letters from Rev John Cassidy & Thomas Gibney to Bishop MacDonnell from 1835 – 1839 were found and have been sent to the Hamilton Diocese archives. 

BIRTHDAY CLUB – Three birthday cards sent out during February and three people added to the 80’s birthday club and one member deceased.  There are now 92 people on the 80’s Birthday list.

CHURCH – The coffee Sundays in the Rectory after Mass are wonderful with people socializing.  Also now hosting Tuesday socials follow the Liturgy.

MEMBERSHIP – We have one new lifetime member and currently have two hundred and eight-six members.

NEWSLETTER – One hundred and eighty-seven Winter newsletters were emailed and ninety-nine were mailed out.- one overseas, five to the U.S. and ninety-three within Canada.

RESOURCE CENTRE – Continuing work on the Inventory and have met twice during February.  Thank you to all those who come out faithfully to help.  

NEW BUSINESS – Committees for this coming year were set up.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Pancakes for lunch in Maryhill

Lots to talk about at CWL

Women’s Institute changes meeting times

Catholic Women’s League Meeting

Maryhill Historical Society

By Diane Strickler
Follow:
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/b4910IeRKx
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada)
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/GIvOp9IVNK
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada)
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS https://t.co/zRSTwhR0wu
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?