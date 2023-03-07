Thanks to the snowstorm on Monday evening February 27 the Maryhill Historical Society postponed their month annual meeting to March 6th at 6:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

ARCHIVIST & GENEALOGY – Assistance was given to families researching Bauman, Brubacher, Bruder, Goetz, Hermann, Olinski, Van Hatten, Weiler, and Zuber.

Letters from Rev John Cassidy & Thomas Gibney to Bishop MacDonnell from 1835 – 1839 were found and have been sent to the Hamilton Diocese archives.

BIRTHDAY CLUB – Three birthday cards sent out during February and three people added to the 80’s birthday club and one member deceased. There are now 92 people on the 80’s Birthday list.

CHURCH – The coffee Sundays in the Rectory after Mass are wonderful with people socializing. Also now hosting Tuesday socials follow the Liturgy.

MEMBERSHIP – We have one new lifetime member and currently have two hundred and eight-six members.

NEWSLETTER – One hundred and eighty-seven Winter newsletters were emailed and ninety-nine were mailed out.- one overseas, five to the U.S. and ninety-three within Canada.

RESOURCE CENTRE – Continuing work on the Inventory and have met twice during February. Thank you to all those who come out faithfully to help.

NEW BUSINESS – Committees for this coming year were set up.