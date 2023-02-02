Police arrest two youths after responding to Kitchener break-in

A Woolwich youth was one of two arrested on the weekend by Waterloo Regional Police following a break-in at a Kitchener business.
A report of a break-and-enter in progress about 1:55 a.m. on Sunday brought police to a location in the area of Lancaster and Union streets.
Three male suspects gained entry via the rear of the property, took a large amount of merchandise, and were leaving the property as police arrived. Officers located and arrested two of the suspects, a youth from Kitchener and a youth from Woolwich Township.
They two youths were charged with ‘break and enter – committing theft over $5,000’ and ‘disguise with intent.’ One of the youths was also charged with ‘fail to comply with release order.’
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and ask anyone with information is asked to call them at 519-570-9777. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.
JANUARY 25
1:32 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a shoplifting incident that had occurred January 21 at a business on Farmers Market Road south of St. Jacobs, where an unknown male attended stole merchandise. The suspect is described as 1.75 m tall, 74 kg, with an average build and a black beard. The male was wearing a blue baseball hat, brown leather coat and a white hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stopper.
3:35 PM | A single-vehicle occurred on Hawkesville Road in Woolwich Township. A GMC Acadia was heading east down a hill when the driver slowed for traffic ahead, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a landscaping stone of the roadway. No physical injuries were reported.
4:13 PM | Police received a report of a single- vehicle collision in which a transport truck heading north on King Street North near St. Jacob s began a right turn onto Highway 85 when it slid on ice and struck a traffic light pole. No physical injuries occurred in the collision and the light pole sustained minor damage.
JANUARY 27
9:17 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle in Wilmot Township. Sometime between 4:30 p.m. on January 26 and 3 a.m. on January 27, an unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle on Bier Crescent and stole personal property, including banking and credit cards. At approximately 3:10 a.m., one of the stolen cards was used at a convenience store on West Forrest Trail in Kitchener. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers.
9:45 PM | Police conducted a traffic stop on Waterloo Street in New Hamburg. The driver of the vehicle registered an “alert” on an approved screening device and was issued a three-day licence suspension.
JANUARY 28
10:55 AM | Police received a report of a shoplifting incident in Elmira. Earlier that day, an unknown female attended a commercial business on Church Street West and stole merchandise. When confronted by a store employee, the female walked away, leaving the merchandise. All of the merchandise was recovered.
11:00 AM | Perth County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Perth Line 107 in the Township of Perth East. The investigation indicated the vehicle was travelling too fast for road conditions and lost control and collided with a tree. The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. As a result, a 22-year-old resident of Tavistock was charged with ‘careless driving.’ and issued a provincial notice for the offence.
3:22 PM | A single-vehicle collision occurred on Balsam Grove and Northfield Drive in Woolwich Township. A silver Hyundai was travelling on Balsam Grove Road when the vehicle slid off the roadway while navigating a curve and went into the ditch on the north side of the road. No physical injuries were sustained in this collision and no charges were laid.
5:47 PM | Police received a report of a shoplifting incident in Woolwich Township that had occurred earlier that day at approximately 1:25 p.m. An unknown male attended a commercial business on Farmers Market Road and stole merchandise. The male is described white, in his 20s, wearing a surgical mask, black hat, hooded black coat and blue pyjama pants. The male left the area driving a black sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call police. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers.
JANUARY 29
10:16 PM | Perth County OPP responded to an alarm for a break-in at a Line 34, Perth East address. Four suspects arrived in a black Jeep. Once police arrived, it was determined that unknown person(s) attended the address and forced entry into the building. Once inside, the suspects left with a large quantity of tools, several BB guns and pellet guns. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.p3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.