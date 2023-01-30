 Police Investigating Thefts from Motor Vehicles in University District
Crime Stoppers

Police Investigating Thefts from Motor Vehicles in University District

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Monday January 30, 2023                                   Case # 1835

OFFENCE: Theft                                                         DATE: January, 2023

LOCATION:  University Avenue West and Hickory Street West, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Thefts from Motor Vehicles in University District

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating several thefts from motor vehicles. 

Since the start of 2023, police have received five reported thefts from vehicles in the area of University Avenue West and Hickory Street West in Waterloo. 

In one instance, on January 1, 2023, between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., an unknown subject entered a vehicle parked in a lot between Sunview Street and Lester Street. The subject stole personal property from the vehicle.

For information on protecting personal property, visit https://bit.ly/2GMVrr4  

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

