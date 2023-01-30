Monday January 30, 2023 Case # 1835

OFFENCE: Theft DATE: January, 2023

LOCATION: University Avenue West and Hickory Street West, Waterloo, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Thefts from Motor Vehicles in University District

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating several thefts from motor vehicles.

Since the start of 2023, police have received five reported thefts from vehicles in the area of University Avenue West and Hickory Street West in Waterloo.

In one instance, on January 1, 2023, between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., an unknown subject entered a vehicle parked in a lot between Sunview Street and Lester Street. The subject stole personal property from the vehicle.

For information on protecting personal property, visit https://bit.ly/2GMVrr4

