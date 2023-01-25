 BRICK, Terry Joseph
Obituaries

BRICK, Terry Joseph

By Cassandra Merlihan
2 Min Read

BRICK, Terry Joseph

Terry Joseph Brick of Wellesley passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital with family by his side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the age of 57. Terry was born on February 14, 1965 and was the son of Henry and Linda Brick. He was a dear brother to his sisters Sheryl Kuepfer (Keith), and Sheila Lorentz (Mike). Terry was the proud father of Derek (Carra), Tori and Lauren. He was a proud grandfather of Charles Brick. He was a proud uncle to Ryan (Alison), Nicole (Adam), Shannon (Mike) and the many nieces and nephews on the Cook side. Terry was a proud part of the Wellesley community, volunteering with many community groups during his life. In most recent years, he has been an active part of the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival committee, the Wellesley Apple Jacks executive, and enjoyed time keeping for minor sports. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and those in the community. Friends called at the Futher-Franklin Funeral Home, 1172 Henry Street Wellesley, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Cremation has taken place and the interment will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to the Apple Butter and Cheese Festival to support community projects would be appreciated by the family.

By Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer

