Martin, Wilma (Wideman)

By Cassandra Merlihan
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Alvin S. Martin (2009). Dear mother of Clifford and Lillian Martin of Waterloo, Dianne and Willard Brubacher of Moorefield, Laura Martin of Wallenstein, James Martin, Leroy and Alice Martin, Lester and Cheryl Martin, Noreen and Keith Martin, all of Elmira, Ruth and Cleon Weber of Mount Forest, Daryl and Darlene Martin of Wallenstein. Lovingly remembered by 19 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren. Sister of Erma Martin and sister-in-law of Susanna Bauman. Predeceased by her parents Elias and Lydia Ann (Martin) Wideman, stepmother Hannah (Bauman), siblings Edwin and Salome Wideman, Gordon and Helen Wideman, Tilman and Lucinda Wideman, Menno and Salema Wideman, Mary and Angus Martin, Clayton and Mary Wideman, Alvin Wideman, Abner and Vera Wideman, Lydia Ann and Milton Bauman, Ephraim and Ruth Wideman, Elvina Wideman and brother-in-law Milton Martin. The family received relatives and friends from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 and from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service was held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, then to North Woolwich Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service. Special thanks to Bayshore nurses for their compassionate care.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

