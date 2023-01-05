 Lefcourtland: January 5, 2023
Lefcourtland

Lefcourtland: January 5, 2023

By Jack Lefcourt
0 Min Read
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Lefcourtland: December 29, 2022

Lefcourtland: December 22, 2022

Lefcourtland: December 15, 2022

Lefcourtland – December 8, 2022

Lefcourtland: November 24, 2022

By Jack Lefcourt
Follow:
Jack Lefcourt was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and studied fine arts at the University of Waterloo. He began his cartooning career in 1985 as a contributor to the U of W student weekly paper, the Imprint. Since 1989, his editorial work has appeared in numerous daily newspapers, magazines, and community weeklies across Canada, including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, and Montreal Gazette. From 1992 to 2000, Lefcourt was the regular editorial cartoonist for NOW magazine in Toronto, as well as a host of other alternative weeklies such as View, in Hamilton, and Echo in Kitchener-Waterloo. Between 2000 and 2005, ten paperback volumes of Lefcourt’s work were published and made available online by Volumes Publishing in Kitchener. In 2006 he moved to Japan where, for several years, he produced a regular comic feature for the Osaka based monthly magazine, Kansai Scene. Jack Lefcourt currently lives in a suburb of Osaka with his wife, Mika.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
164 Following
2.7k Followers
Funding will help local tree-planting initiatives, including Elmira Nature Reserve https://t.co/KvAn1JNaBq https://t.co/b5SVh1Cceo
Funding will help local tree-planting initiatives, including Elmira Nature Reserve
Planning on the next Ukrainian offensive https://t.co/leLKiQFK2w
Planning on the next Ukrainian offensive
This week's @lefcourtland https://t.co/CcyuEPQddo
This week's @lefcourtland
2

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?