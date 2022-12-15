Police offer simple shopping safety tips to protect your purchases 🚨

Noting that stores are now bustling with holiday gift-hunters seeking the right present to place under the tree this holiday season, police warn shoppers to take precautions to avoid being the victim of a theft.

Thieves can be thwarted, police say, by using a few simple safe shopping practices:

Keep wallets and purses safely always secured on your person.

Don’t carry large amounts of currency. Instead, use debit and credit cards.

Protect and shield your Personal Information Number at point-of-sale terminals.

Get cash from recognized banking machines and not stand-alone ATM. Thieves use card-skimming devices to target stand-alone units.

Carrying large amounts of gifts make you a target. Take them to your car and put them in a trunk, or in the case of sport utility vehicles or pick-up trucks, place them on the floor and cover them with a blanket.

Always make sure your vehicle is locked.

An unlocked vehicle door or an open window is an invitation to thieves seeking a crime of opportunity. Police remind shoppers to “lock it or lose it,” suggesting:

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Roll up the vehicle’s windows.

Keep valuables out of sight.

Lock your doors and pocket your keys.

DECEMBER 7

10:00 AM | A member of the Wellington County OPP was monitoring traffic on Eighth Line West, Pilkington when a grey pickup truck was observed travelling well above the posted 60 km/h speed limit. As a result of the investigation, a 27-year-old resident of Ayr was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed’ contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court in Guelph at a later date.

10:15 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic on Tower Street South in Fergus when a white pickup truck was observed driving in a dangerous manner. As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old Fergus man was charged with ‘dangerous driving.’ The driver was also charged with ‘drive motor vehicle – perform stunt.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Guelph at a later date.

DECEMBER 8

6:30 PM | Waterloo Regional Police laid charges in connection to a fatal collision that occurred Oct. 15 in Wilmot Township. The driver of a white Nissan, a 22-year-old Wilmot Township woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old Wilmot Township girl, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening-injuries. As a result of the investigation, police have arrested and charged the driver of a black Ford, a 19-year-old Oakville man, with ‘dangerous driving – causing death,’ ‘dangerous driving – causing bodily harm,’ ‘careless driving – causing death,’ ‘careless driving – causing bodily harm,’ ‘speeding’ and ‘stunt driving.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20.

DECEMBER 9

11:00 AM | One person has been charged after failing to stop at a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle. Perth County OPP responded to the scene at Line 36 in the Township of Perth East, with the investigation determining that a transport truck failed to stop at the stop sign on Line 36 at Road 135 and collided with another vehicle. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A 59-year-old resident of Mississauga has been charged with ‘careless driving.’ The accused was issued a Provincial Notice for the offence.

5:09 PM | Emergency services responded to a collision in the area of Queen Street and First Street East in Elmira. Through the initial investigation, police determined the driver of a Kia struck a parked Acura. Two adult occupants of the Acura were outside of their vehicle at the time of the collision. One of the occupants became pinned between the Acura and the curb. The second occupant became pinned between the Acura and the Kia. A 30-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, both from Fergus, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. Two small children were in the backseat of the Acura at the time of the collision and did not sustain any physical injuries. The driver of the Kia reported no physical injuries. Queen Street was closed for several hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.