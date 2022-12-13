 Bloomingdale Women's Institute
Maryhill News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

By Diane Strickler
1 Min Read

The ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute were invited to the home of Brenda Hallman for a Christmas gathering on Thursday December 8th at 2 p.m.  Several Trivia games were played and reminiscing took place.  It was a wonderful afternoon on meeting on a social level.  It was decided future meetings in the New Year will begin at 1:30 p.m.  There will be no meeting January usually because of bad weather.  Next meeting will be 9th of February at the Bloomingdale United Church hall with convenor Judy Reist.  The program will be the knotting of comforters. 

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Catholic Women’s League Christmas Party

Gift Card wreath winner announced

Maryhill Lions Club host craft night

Maryhill Historical Society – AGM

Maryhill Fire Hall

By Diane Strickler
Follow:
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
https://t.co/NV2C15YMow https://t.co/D17Y9CGYzl
1
WRPS Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business https://t.co/2on9zW0voM
WRPS Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business
Wellesley Township to revisit sidewalk snow-clearing issue https://t.co/xAdFP1qG0A https://t.co/c7hy4F9xLn
Wellesley Township to revisit sidewalk snow-clearing issue

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?