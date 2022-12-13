The ladies of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute were invited to the home of Brenda Hallman for a Christmas gathering on Thursday December 8th at 2 p.m. Several Trivia games were played and reminiscing took place. It was a wonderful afternoon on meeting on a social level. It was decided future meetings in the New Year will begin at 1:30 p.m. There will be no meeting January usually because of bad weather. Next meeting will be 9th of February at the Bloomingdale United Church hall with convenor Judy Reist. The program will be the knotting of comforters.
Bloomingdale Women’s Institute
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.