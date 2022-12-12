WRPS Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business  

Monday December 12, 2022 Case # 1830
OFFENCE: Weapons offence WA22-287998
DATE: November 30, 2022
LOCATION: King Street East and Westminster Drive South, Cambridge, ON
- Advertisement -
WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business
WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are continuing to investigate a commercial break and enter in Cambridge.
On November 25, 2022, at approximately 4:50 a.m., two unknown suspects forced entry to the front door of a business located in the area of King Street East and Westminster Drive South and stole merchandise.
Investigators would like to identify and speak with the individuals pictured below in connection to this incident.
The suspects are believed to have been riding bicycles, including the one pictured below.
Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:
– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca
or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL