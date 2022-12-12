WRPS Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business  

Monday December 12, 2022 Case # 1830

OFFENCE: Weapons offence WA22-287998

DATE: November 30, 2022

LOCATION: King Street East and Westminster Drive South, Cambridge, ON

WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business

WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team are continuing to investigate a commercial break and enter in Cambridge.

On November 25, 2022, at approximately 4:50 a.m., two unknown suspects forced entry to the front door of a business located in the area of King Street East and Westminster Drive South and stole merchandise.

Investigators would like to identify and speak with the individuals pictured below in connection to this incident.

The suspects are believed to have been riding bicycles, including the one pictured below.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

