Maryhill Lions Club host craft night

It was a busy night for several ladies from the community who walked away in the evening each with a beautiful Christmas centrepiece or Urn. This was held on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre at 7 p.m. This evening was the 4th fundraising project for the Ariss and Maryhill Lions club. The evening was hosted by Jackie Davidson and her daughter, Dorothy Clark who operate J.D. Crafts. These nights are very popular and the classes fill very quickly.

Jackie & Dorothy supplied a tray, foam, greens, red berries, pine cones, red ribbon. The ladies attending were asked to bring handheld pruners / cutters. If they wanted a certain colour theme, they were asked to bring their own small Christmas balls, bells, ribbon, etc. The centrepiece’s could also hold 2 taper candles if they would like to bring their own.