Monday December 5, 2022 Case # 1829

OFFENCE: Weapons offence DATE: November 30, 2022

LOCATION: Duke Street East and Cameron Street North, Kitchener, ON

WRPS Continue to Investigate Kitchener Altercation Involving Firearm

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On November 30, 2022, at approximately 9:35 p.m., police responded to the area of Duke Street East and Cameron Street North in Kitchener, for reports of a verbal altercation involving a firearm.

The victim was walking on Duke Street East when a verbal altercation took place with a driver of a vehicle also travelling on Duke Street East.

The driver brandished a firearm towards the victim and then fled the area.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

