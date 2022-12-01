The Paradise and District Lions Club in St. Clements is getting set for its annual Tree of Light event, now in its 15th year. This year proceeds from the event will go towards the installation of a monument honouring those who have served in Canada’s military.

Once built the monument will become the location of the community’s Remembrance Day ceremonies.

“We want to honor and remember our members who have served in Canada’s armed forces. We haven’t done anything for them.… Every small town or at least almost every small town has a memorial monument. We have wanted to begin and complete this project for many years. It was finally the right time,” said Lions Club president Janet Pfaffinger.

The monument will be located on land donated by the Diocese of Hamilton, north of the library. The Lions club raised just over $10,000 in the month of November alone, however the final cost is unknown at this time.

“It’s quite impressive for a small town and one month. We are very proud of all our supporters,” Pfaffinger added.

The tree lighting event take place behind the library Saturday (December 3) beginning at 5:15 p.m. with a visit from Santa, who’ll be joined by children’s entertainer Erick Traplin at 5:35. The tree will be lit up at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will give residents an opportunity to honour friends and family who have died, as anyone that makes a donation to the campaign can have loved ones’ names read at the event. For those wanting to make a contribution, a light bulb on the tree is $5, while a string of lights is $50. Anything over $50 will go towards the lighting of the star. Cheques payable to “The Paradise and District Lions Club – Tree of Light” can be mailed to 12 Expo Dr., St. Clements, N0B 2M0. A tax receipt will be provided for any donation over $25.

Several businesses in the community are also contributing to the campaign with mint smoothies and bulbs being sold through tomorrow (December 2) at several locations, including Creative Hair Works, Exotic Wings and Pet Things, inSeason Home + Garden, Kate’s Hair Den and Styles by Lori. Smoothies are also being sold at Coffee & T, IDA Pharmacy, Le Village Hair Salon and Dr. Erin Walker’s dental office.

More information on the event or donating to the Lions Club is available by contacting 519-699-5963 or jennypf@rogers.com.