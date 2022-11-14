Breakfast with Maryhill’s finest

Parking was at a premium at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre as the whole community came out to support the Maryhill Volunteer Firefighters breakfast. This is their 10th year in hosting this event, but for the past 2 years they have not been able to do it. More than 300 patrons were served this all-you-can-eat breakfast.

This took place on Saturday morning, November 5th beginning from 7-11 a.m. On the menu were scrambled eggs, sausage, 2 different kinds of bacon, home fried potatoes, beans, toast, jams, juice, coffee, tea and dessert. Cost for adults was $15, children 4-10 was $10 and 3 years and under were free. The breakfast was a great success. Thank you to their sponsors and the whole Maryhill community for their continued support. Hope to see everyone again next year.

There was a fire truck outside the hall where people were welcomed to explore and learn about fire prevention.

Tom Snyder, Bob Haffner, Jacob Bruder, Emily Strenzke, and Peter Zettle

The Bob & Christine Brohman Family.