 View From Here - November 10, 2022
Uncategorized

View From Here – November 10, 2022

By Scott Arnold
0 Min Read
As we mark Remembrance Day, there are plenty of reminders that the perils of totalitarianism remain to this day.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Remembering, lest we
be doomed to repetition

Remembrance has a special meaning for Elmira man

Looking for pragmatic solutions in a time of duelling crises

One last picture of a downtown fixture

US to trading partners: No more Mr. Nice Guy

By Scott Arnold
Follow:
Scott Arnold is a cartoonist, UI designer and graphic artist – and a former member of the Observer Staff. A graduate of the University of Toronto and Sheridan College, he brings a diverse background to his cartooning – something reflected in the atypical art style used for his longest running project – The View From Here (a staple of the Opinion section for over a decade). Though spending his days making graphics for handheld User Interfaces, Scott is always working on side projects; from comic books for publishers like Image Comics and Hypersmash Studios, to spot illustrations for other newspapers and magazines. More work can be seen (and original artwork commissioned) at www.industri-studios.com where he regularly posts illustration work and pages from his ongoing auto-biographical comic “What Can’t Be Erased.”

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
160 Following
2.7k Followers
The Observer is now available in print and online https://t.co/03V0Jqhu19
The Observer is now available in print and online
No quick solutions to falling voter turnout https://t.co/0eBLLRWI47
No quick solutions to falling voter turnout
Seniors return to in-person celebrations — https://t.co/HaTULYZxTl https://t.co/MNmGhkr5GX
Seniors return to in-person celebrations —

Job Listings

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?