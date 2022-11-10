Passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at her home in West Montrose at the age of 83 years. Mother of Paul and Erma Martin of RR 2, West Montrose, Edna and Samuel Martin of RR 1, Mount Forest, Elsie and Elo Martin of RR 2, Mount Forest, and Amy Martin of RR 1, Elmira. Grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Sister of Elvina and Orvie Wideman, Aden and MaryAnn Martin, Salema Martin, Cleason and Esther Martin, Ivan and Elsie Martin. Predeceased by her parents Henry and Leavea (Horst) Martin, her husband Israel Martin, son-in-law Paul Martin, sister Selinda (Harvey) Brubacher, and brother-in-law Ervin Martin. Visitation was held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 1–4:30 and 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the family home, 1170 Country Lane, RR 2, West Montrose. A family service took place at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the home then to Winterbourne Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.
Martin, Nancy
Observer Staff
