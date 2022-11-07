Monday November 7, 2022 Case # 1827

OFFENCE : Robbery DATE: October 20, 2022

LOCATION : Westwood Drive and Westmount Road, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Looking to Identify Suspects in Robbery Incident

Waterloo Region, Ontario – The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals in connection to a robbery incident.

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road in Kitchener after receiving a report of a robbery.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by several suspects who assaulted him and took personal property, including a vehicle.

The suspects then fled the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL