 Police Looking to Identify Suspects in Robbery Incident
Police Looking to Identify Suspects in Robbery Incident

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Monday November 7, 2022                      Case # 1827              

OFFENCE:  Robbery                                     DATE:   October 20, 2022

LOCATION:   Westwood Drive and Westmount Road, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Looking to Identify Suspects in Robbery Incident

Waterloo Region, Ontario – The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals in connection to a robbery incident. 

On October 20, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., police responded to the area of Westwood Drive and Westmount Road in Kitchener after receiving a report of a robbery. 

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by several suspects who assaulted him and took personal property, including a vehicle. 

The suspects then fled the area. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
