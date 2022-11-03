Horst, Eileen

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Barnswallow Place Care Community, Elmira at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Aaron Horst (2005). Cherished mother of Phyllis and Loel Penner of Elmira, and Raymond Horst of North Vancouver, BC. Loving grandmother of the late Ryan Penner, and Derek Penner. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary (Lichti) Wagler, siblings Almeda Klassen, Harvey Wagler, Barbara Kuepfer, Nelda Cressman, Mary Brunk, Hilda Bechtel, John Wagler, Alvin Wagler, Idella Wagler, and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., Elmira, with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and will be available to view on Eileen’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Masks would be appreciated for both events. Special thanks for the excellent care shown by the Pheasant Run staff at Barnswallow Place. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mennonite Central Committee or House of Friendship would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.