Crossley, Yvonne
Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pinehaven Nursing Home, Waterloo at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late David Crossley (2006), and Edward Mitchell of Waterloo. Dear mother of Gary and Dianne Crossley of St. Jacobs, Kim and Brian Kostal of Lakelet. Loved grandmother of Michael (Kelly), Brittany (Nick), Lyndsay (Mason); David (Katrina), Jason; and great-grandmother of Bennett and Aida; Nolan; Abby and Quinn. Will be missed by brother Granville and Dorothy Halford, and her extended family in England. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Miriam Halford. At Yvonne’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or service. A private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society would be appreciated and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.