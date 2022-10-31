Ariss & Maryhill Lions Club

The Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club meet the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of every month from September to June with the 2nd Tuesday being a dinner meeting at 7 p.m. and the 4th Tuesday a business meeting. Meetings are all held at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre.

On Tuesday, October 25th at 6:30 p.m. they held their dinner meeting which was a delicious chicken dinner careered by the Guelph Kinettes.

Lion Larry Wainwright presented a Fellowship Award from the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides to Sandy and Doug Zinger in appreciation for their contribution and support to the foundation. The second award was a framed picture of “Kurtz” a male yellow Labrador retriever. This award went to Tom May and the Maryhill Volunteer Fire Department. This service guide dog graduated on 6 July 2022 and went to a special needs client from Barrie, Ontario. “Kurtz” was sponsored by the Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club, Maryhill Volunteer Fire Department and the Wainwright Family.

Following the Awards ceremony Lion Deb Cserhalmi, Ontario Chairperson for Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides spoke on their Capital Campaign presentation. This is their new national dog training facility in Oakville.

The Lions club began in Chicago Illinois, USA in 1917. It became Lions Clubs International in 1920 when the first club formed outside the United States in Windsor, Ontario Canada. It has grown to be the largest service organization in the world serving in more than 250 counties and geographical areas. Approximately 1.5 million Lions, Lioness and Leos are serving those less fortunate in their communities and the world.

The Ariss and Maryhill area club was formed in November 2009 with the forming of the Ariss and District Branch Lions Club with 7 members. On April 8th, 2011 a full service Lions Club became a reality with the chartering of the Ariss and District Lions Club with 26 members. The name was changed to Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club when their meeting place changed to the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre in Maryhill in 2014.

In previous years this group has donated a Rollout Awning for the rear of Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre, a specially designed mobility tricycle to assist a local child, sponsored “Ariss” a hearing ear guide dog who graduated 20 November 2014 for a hearing impaired gentleman in Ottawa “Gore” a vision guide dog who graduated 2 February 2017 and serving a visually impaired gentleman in Welland and was co-sponsored by Gore Mutual Insurance Company , donated 2 mini-libraries which were installed at the entrance to the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre which was made by a Lion member, a ceiling lift to Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto in memory of Brian W. Nichol and the “Jaw’s pf Life” (battery operated) to Maryhill Fire Department.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides does not receive any government funding and relies on the support of fundraising events and donations from individuals, service clubs, corporations and foundations across the county. Each Dog Guide cost approximately $35,000 to breed, train and place yet they are provided at no cost to qualified applicants.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides also have a “Foster Puppy Program” with its own breeding program. At seven weeks of age, puppies are place in foster homes for approximately one year.

Foster families house-train the puppies, teach them manners and basic obedience, as well as expose them to as many different situations, experiences and people as possible.

These dogs provide vision (for those 12+ years); hearing (for those 10+ years); service – physical or medical disability (for those 10+ years); seizure response (for those 10+ years); diabetic alert (for those 10+ years); facility support – traumatic situations & those most vulnerable in the community; and autism assistance (for those ages 3-12 years).

The Guelph Kinettes are hosting Saturday, November 12th a Christmas Craft and Artisan sale at Centennial High School cafeteria in Guelph from 10 – 3. There will be up to 30 local vendors on site. No charge entry with free parking. Handmade Christmas decor, soaps, knitted items, art, jewellery, photo art, and much more! Washrooms on site, and wheelchair accessible.

The Ariss & Maryhill Lions Club will be holding a Craft Night on Tuesday, December 6th with more information to follow. They are currently selling tickets on aa Christmas gift card wreath.