OPP release new canine unit calendar for annual fundraiser

The Ontario Provincial Police is now selling its canine unit calendar, the seventh year for the fundraising project in support of charities.

The calendar features 24 photos, with canines from around the province showcasing their specialty, location and role. July’s canine, six-year-old Kilo from London, is seen being lifted onto his handler’s shoulder using the carry method – a move that allows canines to be comfortably carried over dangerous grounds. In March you will meet five-year-old Mane from Orillia, an explosives detection canine who uses his keen sense of smell to identify an explosive device under a vehicle during a training exercise. Finally, prepare to get on the water with August’s model, seven-year-old Dance from Sault Ste. Marie.

All proceeds from the 2023 OPP canine unit calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and the Friends of The OPP Museum. Last year’s calendar sales raised more than $42,900 for those causes. Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased at the OPP Off Duty Shopp at oppshop.on.ca, police said in a release.

The OPP canine unit has been supporting frontline and specialized policing functions for more than 50 years. Handlers and their canines provide assistance with search and rescue, tracking wanted persons, detecting narcotics, and searching for firearms, explosives and physical evidence.

OCTOBER 16

2:45 PM | An 18-year-old Breslau man was charged following a traffic stop by Wellington County OPP on Speedville Avenue, Guelph. A grey sedan was observed travelling well above the posted 60 km/h speed limit. The driver was stopped and charged with ‘perform stunt – excessive speed.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court in Guelph at a later date.

11:00 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP stopped for a stranded motorist on Wellington Road 86, Mapleton Township. As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old of Harriston man was charged with ‘impaired operation’ and ‘impaired operation – 80 plus.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice in Guelph at a later date.

OCTOBER 18

9:56 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a deer collision on Arthur Street South and the Conestoga Parkway near St. Jacobs.

OCTOBER 20

7:00 AM | Perth County OPP received a report that a trailer had been stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. on October 19 and the time of the report from a residence located on Line 29 in the Township of Perth East. The trailer is described as a 2022 white Lightning LTF with an estimated value of $18,000. Police reminded citizens to keep all vehicles and buildings locked and report any suspicious activity immediately. Consider installing security features, such as increased lighting, cameras, or alarms. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

11:06 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a break-in at a business on Weber Street North near St. Jacobs. Officers arrived at the business and arrested a male. As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old Waterloo man was arrested and charged with break and enter as a well as possession of break-in tools. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

OCTOBER 22

2:48 PM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a business on Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township. Sometime between October 15 and October 22, an unknown subject(s) attended the location and took a vehicle from a shed. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.