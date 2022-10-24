Maryhill News – Fish Fry

Although the Fall Fish Fry is usually held the 3rd week in September this year the September date was changed to the 4th week in October. It was a glorious beautiful sunny day for the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre fundraiser. This was the first Fall Fish Fry since 2019. The park holds only two fundraisers a year. Good Friday and the one in the Fall

Thanks to the card parties on Wednesday afternoons some people stayed behind to help set up the tables and chairs. On the Thursday morning running around is done picking up the bags of potatoes and cabbage etc. Thursday afternoon is the shredding the cabbage and making the coleslaw. On the Friday in the kitchen and hall there was the checking of potatoes for spots, cutting the lemons, making the homemade tartar sauce and putting the coleslaw and tartar sauce into small containers and many many more tasks. They prepare 8 bags of potatoes or 400 lbs of potatoes.

In the shed the men were cutting potatoes for French Fries and getting the fryers ready.

First thing Saturday morning is the putting up the tarps to protect those who would be working outside. The doors open at 12 noon until 7 p.m. You could eat in with no registrations. It was first come-first served and no one had to wait very long. You could order 1 or 2 pieces of haddock fish, hand cut fries with coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. Desserts and bar refreshment were available. Coffee and tea were included in the meal. Again they were selling hot dog platters which included a hot dog, French fries and coleslaw. Always to be environment friendly the plates are cardboard and silverware is used.