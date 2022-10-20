Township residents vote on October 24

Make an informed vote. Get to know the candidates.

Name: Patrick Merlihan

Residence: Elmira

Occupation: Newspaper owner/digital strategist/graphic designer

Related experience: Ward 1 councillor since 2014; co-chair, Woolwich Heritage Committee; Region of Waterloo reconstruction ream for the past eight years; Woolwich Healthy Communities board for the past eight years.

A lifelong resident of Elmira, I started a successful communications business in Elmira when I was 22. I am married, raised two boys and decided to run for office in 2014 at 42 and won two elections representing Ward 1 in Elmira. In that time I have learned how to make local government work better for residents.

At almost 50, I’m running for mayor to make sure Woolwich Township is a place for everyone. I am qualified, engaged and will bring my best abilities to advance our municipal priorities here and at the Region of Waterloo.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

There is a disconnect between our residents, towns and villages and local government. I’ve been an active and engaged politician that can make things happen for communities across the township. I’m an excellent communicator and bring an authentic, homegrown approach that people trust. I’m great at coming up with solutions, finding common ground and passionate about community-building projects to improve our communities.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Growth continues to be Woolwich’s most pressing issue. The impact of growth is felt across the township with increased traffic and congestion, strained sense of belonging among residents, and township financial stress. My campaign slogan “A Woolwich for Everyone” is about connecting our communities.

I’ll skip the cookie-cutter township-wide approach to planning and create community plans in consultation with its residents and businesses in each community. I’ll empower neighbourhoods to connect with each other to address traffic-calming, communication and sense of belonging. I’ll empower staff to be innovative and modernize our services to make better use of staff time and resources. I’ve been listening to the community. A new fresh perspective is required to make the change we desire.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

Create a real strategy driven by improving lives for residents in Woolwich. I want to engage with professional community builders that will study our economy, approach to service delivery and create plans that work for each unique community – no cookie-cutter treatment. An active and engaged council, a lot of community outreach, and follow-through on commitments will make this collaboration truly community-centered. Finding authentic ways to connect us as a township will be our strength for more vibrant interactions with each other.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Fix traffic. Traffic is the number-one complaint across the township, region, province and country. As a municipality we have to be more proactive in curbing bad driver behaviour. We need to start with road and subdivision designs that build in traffic-calming from the start. I’m a fan of raised crosswalks and giving pedestrians more opportunities to cross busy streets safely. Our lives are impeded daily with time-wasting road congestion that keeps us from family and other pursuits. They say that if you are in traffic, you are part of the problem.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

Infrastructure. It will always be renewing, maintaining and reconstructing our roads, bridges and community facilities. There are some priority projects across the township, but investing in downtown Elmira in 2025 will have to be a big priority. Creating space for people, adding benches, large trees and renewed sidewalks and roadways are investments that are long past due. We have invested in a downtown urban plan study that is the groundwork for the next three decades of downtown renewal. If we don’t invest in our community, who will?

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

Business as usual works for nobody. The township can’t afford another four years of weak leadership here and at the Region of Waterloo. Policing, quality daycare, waste management and health supports have left our communities without a fight. What will be next?

I am qualified, informed and come with eight years of experience as an active and engaged politician. I see how we can and should do better for our residents across the township. There are opportunities for fresh perspectives and for the council to better reflect the people and demographics.

Name: Sandy Shantz

Residence: Elmira

I have lived in Elmira for almost 40 years and we raised our three sons here. I now love watching our grandsons enjoy our local schools and activities. I appreciate family time and travel, as well as getting together with long time friends at book club. I look forward to returning to ballroom dancing and walking when my ankle replacement surgery has healed.

As a teenaged tent leader at Girl Guide camp I learned two lessons that have served me well through various leadership experiences: there is more than one way to achieve a goal, and leadership is about empowering others. As a supervisor in a major insurance company, tasked with re-organizing a flailing department, I learned that hiring the right people not only gets the job done, but permits a leader time to focus on the broader perspective. Those lessons continue to serve me well in all my leadership positions.

My family has lived in Waterloo Region for seven generations. This area carries at its roots a deep seated sense of community building and care for each other. I am proud to contribute to and to grow the collaborative spirit that makes us a prosperous township and region.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

The last term of council barely had a year before COVID hit and much of our energy was consumed managing the state of emergency. An important goal for that term was to set the stage for the future with an updated strategic plan and community consultation. We are at a pivotal point in the township’s history as we face rapid growth in the coming years.

We are also dealing with social and environmental issues. Prioritizing and integrating these needs in the context of each community will take careful and thoughtful leadership. My proven ability to guide the township through difficult times and the networks and relationships I have established will be important to that process. I want to continue to use my skills to serve Woolwich.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Based on what we know today, the most pressing issue is to integrate the growth that is expected with our need to address climate action and social concerns. The first piece of that is creating a plan that reflects community priorities. That’s might sound a bit high and lofty, but it is the challenge.

If you are interested in more specific actions: addressing traffic concerns from speeding to increased opportunities for cycling, walking etc.; a bypass for Elmira; identifying and planning for an urban core for Breslau so it can become a complete community; addressing our development requirements in conjunction with the need to reach our climate action objectives. (And plant trees – always more trees!)

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

Working with each community to create a strategic plan that integrates the growth that is expected with our need to address climate action and social concerns. And then implementing that plan.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Each town would have their own idea of what would make their lives better. Based on what I’ve been hearing, there are two things that need to be addressed across the township. The first is traffic and inconsiderate driving. The other is managing our growth that provides housing for people across the board – from supportive to affordable to young people and to seniors downsizing.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

Staffing is the bulk of our operating budget. It is important that staff are well positioned to provide services such as road maintenance, programs, planning, and helping to coordinate concerns with the region, environmental initiatives – all those services you expect the township to provide. Ensuring we have well trained and adequate staff is key to municipal government.

Equally important but tied to it is working on our infrastructure deficit. The special infrastructure levy positions us to partner with other levels of government on projects and to get more done.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

Leadership takes many forms, and the type of leadership you choose now will set the stage for the future generations and prosperity of the township and the region. Every vote counts, and every vote is important. Make your voice heard.

Woolwich Ward 1

There are four candidates vying for two spaces in Ward 1, which covers Elmira: Cheryle Baker, Evan Burgess, Nathan Cadeau and Dan Holt.

Whoever emerges victorious, the town will be represented by two new councillors, as one of the incumbents, Patrick Merlihan, is running for mayor and the other, Scott McMillan, opted not to run again.

Name: Cheryle Baker

Residence: Elmira

I’m always optimistic about investing in empowering people, empowering communities, creating opportunities, new ideas, which forms partnerships with people in building a better brighter future anew.

I’m inspired by family, friends, my community, here plus other communities, to do something more, to help others, so I decided to have a zero campaign budget, to inspire people in any community. You can make an opportunity to do something great with no money, as it’s about how we can inspire, empower people. I’m enjoying challenging myself, in doing it with enthusiasm!

What is your motivation for running in this election?

It’s great feeling inspired, challenged and supported by my community, friends, family to run, but it’s listening to feedback from everyone in our community, in which I should run in this election on city council, to represent everyone, as it’s all about them, it’s not just about me. This job is about listening to all people in our community. People know I’m good at listening, as it’s their values, ideas, visions, of supporting common goals, knowing I’d be great at representing them, as we work together , in building up servicing people infrastructure which we need to see more of it in our community.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

It’s something we need to continue working on, following up with all issues council has currently on its agenda, but with a recession looming, being adaptable to its challenges it may bring so our community arrives out of it better stronger. Housing demand is predicted to go up, as a result, so will food bank demand resources, as unemployment may rise, along with that is rising of other social environment issues rising, we need to make sure we are prepared to safely weather this on coming recession storm, along with continuing recovering from pandemic damage, it appears continue strengthening supportive service in our community, repairing service infrastructure, plus creating a budget for unexpected expenditures, to be better prepared in future emergencies, but most importantly, continue current city council working on investments into our community.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

I see it’s about what our community needs as a priority, it’s not about what I want as a priority. I know that in order for true democracy to work effectively, I must put my personal agenda aside

It’s also about dealing with what’s happening in other communities which service our community, so since we sometimes have no available ambulances to come here from another community, I m sure our community will want us to work on solutions with other community services to resolve it quickly as possible, find alternative solutions just in case it takes longer to resolve, it’s better to be prepared in such unexpected public service emergency.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Inspire more community engagement, plus empowering community in creating, working effectively, better partnerships. We can do it with more feedback to community from council. I’m hearing from people all over our community – they enjoy getting to know us, enjoy interacting with us, what and how we’re doing, how our projects are coming along. They want to know, with feedback if there is anything they can do more to help be successful as a thriving welcoming caring community!

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

Services which strengthen support our community, as it’s how we Improve Quality of Life in our Municipality, invite tourism, create new resources to utilize in building up our community.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

It’s how you invest in yourself, invest in others, as what you do does matter, as your vote is valuable to yourself, it’s a statement of your opinion, plus it helps others too, your vote has impact, in building your community, your vote is opportunity of connecting you to Be a part of something really great, of what your investing in, what you believe in, with your values, strengthen goals of a common vision , in building your community where you enjoy, live work play, as this is your community!

I see in our community there’s a lot of different skills talent, which is our best asset. As a community we would want someone on city council who will listen to feedback, communicate with better engagement, who will represent everyone in community. That person is me. I have that experience in service. It’s why I’m best person to represent you in our community or in the surrounding community.

Evan Burgess [File Photo]

Name: Evan Burgess

Residence: Elmira

Occupation: Account manager (lender) at Kindred Credit Union (Elmira location)

I was born and raised here in Elmira, and after graduating from EDSS I completed a degree in biochemistry at the University of Waterloo.

I currently work downtown at Kindred Credit Union as an account manager and lender. Through this role I have been able to connect with many residents and small businesses, to see their challenges and also to help them succeed and reach their goals. This experience has also developed my financial skills and fiscal responsibility. I’ve also held positions in other sectors including work as a scientist, serving in the military, running my own farm business and working construction. I currently live in Elmira with my wife and three young children.

My diverse background and work experience, along with my passion and love for the community, has prepared me for this role and serving you, the residents of Elmira.

I hope to take the next step with you and be a contributor to positive change, and I know that together we can maintain Elmira as a safe, enjoyable and prosperous place to live and work.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

Growing up in Elmira I felt a great sense of community, I felt supported and I gained the life skills I needed to be successful in life. I would like to see others experience that same sense of community, and maintain Elmira as a safe and thriving town. I want to be involved in local leadership to help shape what the next few years will look like in Woolwich, and be involved in important initiatives and create positive change.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

I think the cost of living for residents is something that the council should help address. We’ve experienced a high rate of inflation over the last few months and seen rising costs in food and other necessities, as well as a high cost for housing (both buying and renting). I feel there are areas where the council could help with lowering the cost of living for residents, for example working on the budget to keep the cost of governance low, and on a larger scale, working with the region and developers to increase the supply of housing (adding more supply will help lower the cost), and looking at alternatives to creating more housing, such as adding accessory dwelling units to their existing homes, and making this process more accessible to residents.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

I think an effective first step would be to manage the budget to lower property taxes, as these have consistently gone up a large percentage year over year.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

I have heard a lot of feedback from residents that they would like a sit down family-style restaurant in town, like a Boston Pizza or a Kelseys’s or something similar to those. Residents want to be able have an evening out with their family or friends and have an option that’s open later into the evening. This type of restaurant would also be a great place to go to watch the Leafs game or other sports games.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

The Elmira downtown revitalization plan will be an important spending priority for the municipality. Many residents and businesses have been engaged with providing feedback about the design and other parts of the process, so it’s clear that these changes are important to residents.

After going through the recent pandemic we’ve been reminded of the importance of community, our interactions with friends and family, and the value of local business, and the revitalization plan aims to address all these important areas through creating accessible and usable public spaces, and drawing customers to the businesses located here. Having a thriving downtown will also in turn bring more money and jobs to the community.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

A councillor’s job is to ensure that the public’s well-being and interests are maintained. As the council we are the representatives for the residents, to hear their opinions, goals, challenges and needs, and then act on those things to make change in the community. By voting, the residents will have a hand in choosing who represents them. I am ready to listen and act on the needs and desires of the residents, so I hope that many more will turn out for voting this year, and be engaged in this way.

Name: Nathan Cadeau

Residence: Elmira

Occupation: Professor

My decision to run for council took careful thought and humility. I am new to this amazing community and am still getting to know my fellow residents in Elmira. However, I grew up next door, in Drayton, so I am quite familiar with small town living and the compassion, friendliness, and passion we have for our neighbours.

I graduated from St. James Catholic High School before moving to North Bay, where I earned my undergraduate degree. Upon graduating I began a career in corporate corrections that spanned over a decade. During this time, I completed a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Policy from the University of Guelph and took on part-time work as an instructor at Nipissing University. In 2019, I accepted the position of Professor at Conestoga College and moved with my young family to Elmira.

I now teach full-time in the Bachelor of Community and Criminal Justice program and really love the inspiration and integrity our students bring. Our classes emphasize on social issues as they relate to crime and crime prevention in our communities. We take a restorative approach to justice, which I am proud to say, is a wonderful initiative created decades ago, right here in Elmira.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

Through my education and employment, I have the privilege of spending time learning and teaching about the key social issues our communities face together. This awareness of the issues coupled with my understanding of governmental operations provides me a unique perspective in addressing some of the more pressing social issues our communities face, such as crime, race- and gender-based discrimination, environmental sustainability, housing affordability, homelessness, health care, mental health, and addictions. I want to hear about your ideas on these issues and more and I want us to join voices in raising these issues so that we can build on the goodness that Woolwich already offers.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Broadly speaking, affordability is going to be one of the most pressing issues for the incoming council. Affordability of housing already is a significant issue in our community. But beyond that, inflation is at record levels. While the federal and provincial governments can raise deficit spending to provide social support during difficult times, municipalities do not have the same opportunity – all spending must be offset by tax collection.

The cost of providing services in our community will rise along-side inflation. It will be incredibly difficult to balance the need for social spending with remaining fiscally conservative. The incoming council will be required to make difficult decisions based on budgetary restrictions. I think the top priority for the incoming council should be deliberate broad level planning to ensure all expenditures are necessary and that the municipality can continue to deliver critical programs and services to the citizens of Woolwich without having to raise taxes. There is no shortage of great ideas out there in the community. There are also several great initiatives already underway here in Elmira. If elected, I will make key decisions with value for money at the front of my mind.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

I intend to operationalize the Elmira core urban design study report. Prior to Conestoga, I worked in provincial corrections for 12 years, where at the corporate level I contributed to setting policy and managing provincial portfolios in corrections. I have extensive experience managing complex projects, ensuring they are completed on schedule, and within the allocated budget.

I have studied and earned a professional designation in project management. I intend to bring this mindset to our downtown core. Our downtown has such potential to be an incredible place to come together as a community. Through deliberate planning with Woolwich’s already-present foundations of tenderness, love, and care, our downtown core can more intimately reflect our community.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

One single realistic change that would most significantly impact the lives of every Elmira resident would be the construction of a bypass to divert heavy traffic out of Elmira’s downtown core.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

The most important spending priority should be the services provided to community members. We should be spending our collective money on supports and services that will improve the lives of all citizens. This includes road maintenance and garbage collection, but also the redevelopment of our shared spaces such as the revitalization of Elmira’s downtown core, as well as the bypass to divert heavy traffic around our community, not through. Spending priorities should also examine cost effective ways to incorporate green technology and environmentally sustainable initiatives in our community.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

Casting a vote in municipal elections is more important than other elections because your choice will directly impact the quantity and quality of programs, services, and supports that will be available in your home community for the next four years.

Dan Holt [File Photo]

Name: Dan Holt

Residence: Elmira

Occupation: Retired university professor

Related experience: Served as chair of the Chemtura Public Advisory Committee (a committee of council), member of the citizens advisory panel for Sulco Chemicals and Lanxess, member of the Property Standards Committee of council.

I have been involved in improving lives for 60-plus years. My life has been in education and non-profit agencies. Both areas require support in order to implement ideas for the good of the whole. I recognize that I would be one of six people on council. I am used to discussion and compromise to move an organization forward. I know those experiences will assist me in helping others support the positions that I will represent for residents of Woolwich Township.

My community experiences include serving as president of the board of directors for Community Care Concepts and on the board of the Woolwich Counselling Centre.

Currently a member of the Elmira Theatre Company and teach art that Three Sisters Cultural Centre in St. Jacobs.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

I want to be a part of the solutions and not just complain without the ability to effect changes. I’m running for council because I care about Elmira and I want us as a community to move forward together; in other words, to expand and prepare for the future without losing what we value.

We are a more diverse community than some people think, and we want to be seen as inclusive and welcoming to all, not in spite of differences but because a diversity of experiences, identities and backgrounds leads to learning about the world and new ideas and ways of doing things, making a richer living experience for all of us.

I’m concerned about keeping the downtown safe, clean and healthy while attracting new businesses and supporting those businesses that are here. Safety and health issues include the amount of truck traffic on Arthur and Church streets, as well as the need for expanded medical care in the township. I want to find a better location for 115 trucks instead of adding a parking lot next to Bolender Park. This is followed closely by balancing the need for additional housing located in safe areas for new and/or struggling Canadians with the need for additional infrastructure to support new neighbourhoods. The new urban core redesign plan begins to address some of these issues.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

I want to work on council to help resolve issues and move our community forward into a future that works for all of us. One of my issues is the downtown business area. There needs to be a more welcoming shopping experience downtown, current businesses are struggling, and new shops and restaurants are needed. The core design study will implement changes that will add more trees and spruce up the downtown area. But we don’t have to wait. We can, with the aid of various organizations and businesses, create “living spaces” by adding flower boxes all along Arthur Street in the downtown without raising taxes.

Another priority is safety downtown and throughout the community. Bringing back a police presence will certainly aid in that area and we need to build a new volunteer fire station that is designed to accommodate a police presence in Elmira.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

Elmira has to have a bypass for the large trucks. Downtown is not a place to go to shop and visit with friends now because due to the trucks you can’t hear a conversation. We need to push regional council to create a bypass in the next couple of years, not in the next 15-20 years as is currently on their schedule. The township council can’t “make” the region put in a bypass but it can certainly apply a little strategic pressure.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

What is clear to me is that we need to carefully scrutinize the spending in the budget to find areas where we can economize to avoid raising taxes on the citizens of the township. For example, a community newsletter would be a great idea to inform citizens of upcoming events and so forth, but rather than pay someone on the staff to do this, set it up as a bulletin board where residents can list upcoming events. Volunteers could be found to monitor the content and remove outdated items. Similarly, residents who are skilled in website design could make suggestions for making the website more user friendly. There are people who have time and skills and would be willing to help the community. Together we can find creative solutions where possible to avoid raising taxes.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

The climate crisis is real and we as a township can do our part to increase green spaces, retain green areas we have, preserve farmland, clean up the aquifer, reduce our carbon foot print, make township buildings and vehicles energy efficient, increase areas for pollinators, and join together to increase our tree canopy coverage.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

Politics are local and this is an individual’s chance to have their feelings known: your voice-your choice. Democracy around the world is in jeopardy due to apathy and lack of involvement. People have died and been maimed for your right to vote, don’t waste their sacrifice.

Woolwich Ward 2

It’s a two-person race in Ward 2, which encompasses St. Jacobs and much of the north part of the township surrounding Elmira. Incumbent Fred Redekop is looking to hold on against Eric Schwindt.

Name: Fred Redekop

Residence: Elmira

Occupation: Minister

Related experience: Ward 2 councillor since 2018; worked for Mennonite Central Committee for eight years.



I have lived in the township for over 30 years. I was pastor at Floradale Mennonite for 25 years. While my children were growing I coached a variety of sports. I was on the board of Conrad Grebel University College for nine years.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

I want to run for re-election because I want give back to this community. COVID interrupted my term, so I have more to learn. I want to keep the balance of growth and retention of farmland.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Long-term financing of infrastructure projects. Elmira’s downtown core. More intensive home developments.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

More affordable housing for all.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

To make our towns more walker friendly, to lessen our dependence on the car. It would make our neighbourhoods stronger and more healthy.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

We need to continue to improve our roads and bridges. These are large costs for the township, so through council and staff we will have to be creative in coming to fiscal solutions .

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

We will live in a great place. In order for that to continue we need the engagement of the residents. One way to do that is get out and vote. Please mark your ballot.

Name: Eric Schwindt

Residence: R.R.#1 Elmira

Occupation: Owner Genex Ontario/farmer

Related experience: Director at Ontario Pork since 2013, including four years as chair. Sat on numerous industry associations and committees. Served one term on the township’s committee of adjustment.

I’m a lifelong resident of Ward 2 in Woolwich, living on the family farm I grew up on with my wife and three children. I’m a small business owner, hockey coach, and farmer. Living in the country, I see the importance of protecting our environment, and to mark my 50th birthday this year, I planted 50 trees that hopefully will make a difference for the next 50 years.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

Woolwich is pretty good part of the world to live in. As we see our community grow, it’s going to take work to ensure we change and evolve in the direction we want. These changes need a council that is engaged in meaningful discussion on the issues at hand. I want to be part of the conversations, asking questions for our community to ensure the best choices are made. Too often, I have seen important decisions made without a fully informed discussion at council.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

As Woolwich transitions from a small to mid-sized municipality, I see four main issues that should be front and center. Planning responsible growth that matches population increases with infrastructure needs, and budgetary restraints while protecting our farm community.

Building a closer working relationship with the region. As partners in providing services to our communities, we need a better working relationship with the next tier of government. Too often during this campaign I have heard from residents, councillors and staff that an issue needs the region to be involved and how hard that can be. We need to find ways to work together more effectively.

Financial stewardship: As we move to higher interest rates, and less funding from higher levels of government, Woolwich will need to innovate and prioritize, in order to stretch our tax dollars. This will mean challenging budgets in order to ensure we are spending effectively.

Building a sense of community across the township. Too often we hear different centres feeling that Woolwich equates to Elmira. St. Jacobs, Floradale and Heidelberg need to feel heard at council and included in decision making.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

Building relationships within the township and with the region would help in all aspects of our township. A stronger working relationship allows all parties to share ideas and collaborate to achieve the best outcome.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Talking to residents, the number-one issue I hear about is traffic. There is a desire to calm traffic on streets and highways, and also to relieve congestion. Woolwich needs to invest in a balanced approach. Promote dependable public transit that works for our communities – and these needs are different in St. Jacobs, in Elmira and in Breslau. As well, we need to recognize that cars and trucks will continue to be part of our transportation solution and allow for that. This includes building an Elmira bypass sooner rather than later, and looking at how commuters will get in and out of the new subdivision in St. Jacobs as it grows.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

Looking over the next five to 10 years, the township needs to look hard at its capital project requirements, and what is available to be spent. As interest rates rise, debentures and financing will be less affordable, yet planned growth is going to require more infrastructure. I believe council should devote more time to considering options and priorities now, to ensure informed decisions can be made.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

The optimist in me is hopeful that we will see better turnout in this election. We have races for all positions which is healthy and stimulates more interest, especially compared to 2018 when there was no mayoral race. We all appreciate living in Woolwich, and are responsible to do our part to keep it a great place to live. Being involved by asking a question and casting a ballot creates accountability from our government – a great first step!

Woolwich Ward 3

There are four candidates vying for two seats in Ward 3: Paul Bolger, Bonnie Bryant, Kayla Grant and Murray Martin, who did not respond to questionnaire.

Name: Paul Bolger

Residence: Conestogo

Occupation: Accountant (CPA, CMA 1991)

Related experience: None

Born in 1963 to parents of Old Order Mennonite mother raised in Yatton/Elmira and Irish Catholic father raised in Ariss/Inverhaugh/Winterbourne. Witnessed in my parents what it meant to work diligently, be faithful and serve others selflessly – the bar was set quite high. Mother was a Registered Nurse, graduating from KW Hospital in 1951 and father was a Farmer and commissioned Livestock buyer for J.M. Schneider, Burns Meats, Canada Packers and Canadian Dressed Meats.

Have lived and worked my whole life in Waterloo region, the first 20 Kitchener, Breithaupt Park area, 15 years in Waterloo and the past 24 in Conestogo.

Married to Wendy and are a blended family with four adult children (Kellen, Jordan, Brandon and Alyssa) and been blessed with three grandchildren (Mason, Asher and Axel).

It is not about me, it is about all of us, the taxpayers of the Township of Woolwich.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

To advocate for accountability, transparency, and clarity with everything the township does for its stakeholders (taxpayers). More communication, more action, less bureaucracy.

Provide 360-degree feedback via stakeholder advisory panels, that invokes change to how the Woolwich provides core services and address the needs of the stakeholders that are within township control.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Planning and development – open and welcoming process to get things built (commercial/industrial new/addition to existing, agricultural, etc.). Housing (affordable housing, multi-res, second residences on properties, etc.).

Expansion of town/village boundaries or use of surplus land, lands on roads with existing services (gas/water/hydro) via in-fill severances.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

See above

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Investment in core services to ensure that everyone in the municipality has access to affordable housing, healthcare, education, and a safe community. This comes at a cost but, absolutely, worth the investment.

Public/private partnerships – lets be creative in this future development.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

See above

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

It matters. If not for you, for your children and grandchildren.

Name: Bonnie Bryant

Residence: Maryhill

Occupation:

Related experience: Councillor Ward 3 2010 – 2014

I have lived in Maryhill for 20 years. I was a Ward 3 councillor 2010-2014. I have been chair of the Woolwich Heritage Committee since it was created in 2014. I am a member of the Region of Waterloo Heritage Public Advisory Committee.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

I want to see a transparent and accountable municipal council. I want to have our prime agricultural farmland, green spaces and heritage preserved for future generations.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Growth and services.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

Providing the amenities to Breslau that they require.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Ensure all areas of the township are treated equally and have the amenities they need.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

I don’t have a spending priority at this time. I want to see what is needed and will decide at that time.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

This is their community. You can only change things if you get involved.

Name: Kayla Grant

Residence: Maryhill

Occupation: policy communication specialist

Related experience: First-time candidate, have worked as a volunteer and in communications positions for previous political candidates at the provincial level, two master’s degrees including one in global governance. I’ve covered local municipal politics as a journalist.

As a lifelong resident of Maryhill, I would like to give back to the community that raised me, which is part of why I decided to run for council. I graduated with a diploma in journalism from Conestoga College and hold two master of arts degrees from Waterloo’s two universities. I volunteer my time at community events and on the Maryhill Historical Society. In my downtime, I enjoy training my dogs to compete in sports and helping others train their dogs at a local obedience school.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

I’ve always been very engaged and invested in my community, but I was motivated to run after watching council members ignore and dismiss issues important to residents, which is unacceptable to me. It’s time for fresh voices, more diversity and better representation for everyone in Woolwich.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Woolwich Township will see considerable growth in the next four years. Projections show that by 2025 Waterloo Region will have over a million residents. In Woolwich, the bulk of this growth will be seen in Breslau. We need to proactively plan for rapid growth in our community in a way that is sustainable and affordable. I feel it’s important for council to evaluate our local amenities and infrastructure, and encourage growth as needed while maintaining the character of our communities.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

We are in the middle of a national housing crisis, with many prospective homeowners unable to access the market, including in Woolwich. Having grown up here I know there is no better place to raise a family. Council should be working to create houses families can afford, so everyone has the opportunity to make Woolwich their home.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

As I’ve been speaking to residents at doors in the last several weeks, I’ve heard people mention that they’re in the dark on everything from improvements to the Maryhill Heritage Park, to pressing issues that affect our daily lives, like the closing of the Peel Street Bridge. As a communications professional, I believe that open and clear communication is key to the role of councillor. That’s why, if elected, I’ll seek to improve transparency on council matters and work to ensure residents feel heard.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

Infrastructure. It’s no secret that our infrastructure is aging and past councils have ignored much needed repairs and upgrades to things like roads, buildings and sewers. Some of these items fall under regional jurisdiction, but it’s important council members make themselves heard on this issue. The longer we wait to make repairs, the more costly they become. Leaving these to future councils also increases the risk of flooding and damage to property as the infrastructure continues to degrade.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

During the last election, about 40 per cent of people in Woolwich voted, which means 60 per cent of people were represented by someone they didn’t vote for. The two complaints I hear most often are that people don’t feel heard by their councillors and they don’t see their values represented by their councillors. It would be hard for anyone to be enthusiastic under those conditions. If elected my top priority will be opening up better lines of communication. Woolwich is for everyone and everyone should have a say in how it’s run.

Wellesley Ward 3

Name: Derek Brick

Residence: Wellesley village

Occupation: Landscape technologist

Related experience: Member of various community volunteer boards.

I have grew up in the town of Wellesley and am raising my family here as well. I currently live on Henry Street with my wife and 2-year-old son. Over the past 31 years of my life I have been able to meet many people within our community and am excited to meet many more.

I currently work for the City of Waterloo as a landscape technician in the parks department. I previously ran a landscape construction company that served the Township of Wellesley for over 10 years.

In my spare time I enjoy spending time with family and friends, farming, firefighting, and participating in seasonal recreation league sports. Since a young age I have been an active part of the community and I feel now is the right time to step forward with the goal of representing our community.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

I am interested in serving my community and giving a voice to everyone who is a part of our ward. Having grown up in the town I feel I am in touch with many things going on in the town and will be able to bring a broad wealth of knowledge to the council table.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

I think a major issue for our community is the future of recreation land. I believe our town needs more opportunities for families to grow and stay busy. We have a variety of opportunities ahead of us with the new arena that is being built that will allow us to better serve our community members.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

The issue of housing is a big one. I want to be a part of discussing how we can offer housing to more youth and seniors in the community. Our current conditions make it difficult for youth in our community to continue to live her as well as it is a difficult area for seniors to retire. I believe looking at housing opportunities is a priority.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

If I could make a change for the better it would be offering more recreation opportunities for families. As we grow as a community we need to offer these opportunities to keep families engaged and children active.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

I believe we need to keep investing in our facilities within the township. We have seen in the past how our buildings are again and I believe it is important to maintain our facilities to the best of our ability.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

People should care in this election as I feel municipal elections have the greatest impact on your day-to-day life. When people are involved and interested in what is happening in their community it makes for a better community. It is very easy to become informed and cast a vote in today’s day and age I would encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to have their voice heard.

Name: Mary Lichty

Address: Wellesley village

Occupation: Retired from Libro Credit Union after working in the financial industry for over 15 years

Related experience: Former member of Wellesley Township committee of adjustment; former member and chairperson of the Wellesley Recreation Board; currently secretary-treasurer of the Wellesley Township Fall Fair; former board member of the Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies, which represents over 210 agriculture societies

I am a long-time resident of the Township of Wellesley (40+ years). For the first 20 years, my late husband Richard Lichty and I operated a dairy/beef and hog operation. Our two adult children were able to grow up in this community being involved in 4-H and soccer programs. This community has so many wonderful volunteers that offer their time to run programs for our youth.

After I sold the farms, I moved into the village of Wellesley. Giving back to my community has always been part of my life from an early age. I have been involved with the Wellesley Township Fall Fair for over four decades and presently the secretary- treasurer. In the past I have been a member of the Wellesley Township committee of adjustment and chairperson of the Wellesley recreational committee. Provincially I am past board member of Ontario Association of Agricultural Societies representing fairs in the Region of Waterloo, Wellington County, Oxford County and Six Nations. All these experiences have given me the opportunity to collaborate with members of our community.

Retiring in March of 2022 from Libro Credit Union after more than 15 years of service, I able to give my full attention to being a ward councillor.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

With all the exciting changes coming to our township, I want to be the strong voice to continue to grow our community together. The balance between protecting our agricultural communities along with offering amenities to our communities, it is an exciting time here in Wellesley.

The other day I was out checking our farm-based industries in our township. We have a large diversity of farms in our township. It ranges from something for your sweet tooth, produce for you to stop by and pick up for your table to the cash crops and livestock operations to feed us. Along with the food we eat, the agricultural sector offers employment opportunities to our residents.

Also, it is important to be able to offer our seniors the opportunity to stay in the community in which they have resided for years. As we have seen over the past couple of years, having connections to family, friends, and the community services is good for our health whether physical or mental. And if we are to be a vibrant community, young people need to be able to afford homes here in the community. Having a good mixture of age groups enjoyed our business communities to grow and thrive creating jobs for our residents.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

Finances will be the most pressing issue. With a time of increasing inflation and higher costs for most items, balancing the wants and needs of the members of the community.

Over my years of working in the financial industry and running a farm business, balancing a budget is critical.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

While out talking to residents of our ward, one of things I hear is having more housing options for youth and seniors in our community. To have a vibrant community, we need to have young people, families, and our seniors. Each group has so much to offered and it is the way we will be one of the best places to live.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

One change I would like to see if I could wave a magic wand is to be able to have Grand River Transit to have bus services to our communities. Presently there are routes to New Hamburg and Baden in Wilmot and St. Jacob and Elmira in Woolwich. This opens the door to our community members having transportation into the cities for employment opportunities, entertainment and it creates a more environmentally friendly option.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

A balanced budget making sure that services managed for the residents is the most important. It is a give and take on spending whether it is your household budget or the Township of Wellesley budget.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

It is disappointing to have low turnout for municipal elections, as it is those services that will be most likely to affect your daily lives. It is your township that looks after the roads that you drive on, if you need a building permit, your community group wants to run a raffle, your recreational facilities and so much more. It is your opportunity to have your say in how our community moves forward.

Wellesley Ward 4

Bob Caskanette

Name: Robert (Bob) Caskanette

Residence: Hawkesville

Occupation: Professional environmental and forensic engineering consultant

Related experience: Executive board member of a number of organizations, including within Wellesley Township. Past engineering expert for the K-W Horticultural Society (Rockway Gardens). Currently the vice president of the Canadian Association of Fire Investigators (CAFI), Ontario.

Fourth generation in my family to be in Wellesley Township government. I am a PEO licensed professional environmental and forensic engineering consultant in the private sector. I am part of the ownership group of our Waterloo Region based consulting engineering firm and have a lot of experience in the field of science and engineering.

Expert on property/building assessments, development and construction as well as environmental assessments and remediation projects, spill response, agricultural property assessments, fire and explosion investigations in structures, vehicles and equipment and motor vehicle accident reconstruction/road safety, among many other areas of expertise.

I have many other professional credentials, licenses and certifications which are too numerous to list but can be found in my Linked In profile. It is time for someone with technical expertise from the engineering community to serve on council to assist in making well educated decisions which will benefit our township and community.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

Some may feel, especially in recent years, that they don’t have a voice or are not being properly heard. I strive to be an advocate for everyone and give them that voice. I am a very strong communicator and a very social person and have the ability to advocate for people very effectively.

I’ve wanted to get into politics my whole like and am passionate about helping and serving my community. I’ve been encouraged by everyone I know to pursue this for as long as I can remember and I am finally at a point where I am able to begin this next chapter. I will dedicate my time and efforts into the important matters facing our community. Following the last 2.5 years of uncertainties and the current economic difficulties facing households, I intend to advocate for valued community services and infrastructure, fiscal responsibility and affordable living.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

The concerns I’m hearing most about are fiscal responsibility, concerns of seniors and available retirement living options and road safety and excessive speed concerns on major roads coming through residential communities. These will likely be the most pressing issues to start working on right away.

Overall, I will advocate for responsible budgets, concerns of seniors and available retirement living options, road safety and excessive speed concerns on major roads, valued infrastructure projects and existing infrastructure such as our local arena and rec centre in St. Clements, affordable living, concerns of youth in our community, jobs and destinations for young people, transportation options for those without vehicles into the city (such as ride share programs or on demand shuttles, but would require private enterprise as well), issues with puppy mills and lack of enforcement and much more.

As an owner of an engineering firm I understand the need for responsible budgets and what it takes to achieve it and spend money as wisely as possible.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

I don’t want to make promises I can’t keep. I’d like to focus on some of the key issues that I’m most passionate about like I mentioned before, including responsible budgets, concerns of seniors and available retirement living, road safety and excessive speed concerns on major roads, valued infrastructure projects and existing infrastructure such as our local arena, affordable living, concerns of youth in our community, jobs and destinations for young people, transportation options for those without vehicles into the city, issues with puppy mills and lack of enforcement and much more.

There are concerns for seniors and affordable/available retirement living options within the community. I will advocate for evaluating available lots and potential vacant properties (such as commercial) that could be zoned to address this need. We don’t have much room to grow beyond our current boundaries so will need to use the available space we have now to address this intelligently. I have ideas on sites within St. Clements where we could achieve this and am already advocating for a developer to make this a reality in the near future within St. Clements. This would then allow more housing to become available for additional families to move into the area and expand our property tax pool and participate in our community.

A lot of people in the community have specifically talked about excessive road speeds on some of the area highways, including Lobsinger Line, Herrgott Rd., Kressler Rd., Moser Young Rd., Weimar Line, among others. Although some are regional roads and the township can only do so much, I would like to ask the region to put up electronic radar speed signs at strategic entrances into residential communities to gain the driver’s attention more effectively to slow them down coming into town. While there is no perfect solution, statistics show this decreases speeding by around 20 per cent. Increased police presence is also important. People want to feel safe in their community and on their properties.

The St. Clements community is committed to keeping the St. Clements arena and community centre intact and operational following the completion of the new Wellesley Recreation Centre. I will advocate for this at council to ensure the facility stays properly maintained and operational for many years to come. It is a staple of the community. My son enjoys playing hockey there and the other many great events it holds throughout the year. It recently had a renovation completed to the roof and the building will remain in the community for many years to come.

Also interested in looking into transportation options for those without vehicle or with limited amounts of vehicles. Whether it be seniors needing to get into town for appointments, kids needing to use the car to get places or households with one car and people that need to get to multiple places like work at the same time. A community ride share program or on demand transit could be useful and could be something the township supports in addition to private enterprise being involved, which would open up opportunities for the entrepreneurs within the community and benefit the environment by having fewer overall vehicles on the road. Having convenient pickup and drop-off points in our communities that can take people to the Conestoga Mall transit hub area in Waterloo, for example.

If you had the chance to make one change to make life better in the municipality, what would it be?

Responsible spending and intelligent planning to ensure projects with the most value are delivered to the community and affordable living is maintained. Having a professional with technical expertise from the engineering field on council is critical in making the most well informed decisions we can going forward to ensure we deliver on the needs of the entire community and address our infrastructure needs for the future.

If we waste money on things we don’t need or want, there won’t be enough left for the projects of greatest importance.

Obviously affordable living options for retired seniors is a need as are the other priorities I’ve outlined previously such as road safety/speed concerns and the needs of youth and families in our community.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

The largest ongoing project in the township is the new Wellesley Township Recreation Centre. The initial budget has been exceeded and there are obvious concerns being discussed by residents of keeping spending on track as much as possible until project completion and further budget increases are a concern of the community.

As an engineering professional who works on high value projects and also peer reviews and critiques projects and spending by other engineering firms and contractors, I can provide a much needed professional voice on council to ensure this project stays on track and we are as fiscally responsible as possible until project completion.

As far as new projects, the concerns I’m hearing most about are fiscal responsibility, concerns of seniors and available retirement living options and road safety and excessive speed concerns on major roads coming through residential communities. As an expert on running a company with responsible budgets, property/building assessments and construction and road safety, I can offer a much needed perspective on these concerns that will benefit the township and our community.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

Typically the decisions that impact our lives the most are those made at the municipal government level, although many tend to spend most of their time following provincial and federal politics. It takes the work of an entire community to move towards meaningful changes that will benefit everyone within that community.

It’s time for people to start working together and listen to each other, have conversations and share ideas to unite the goals of the community. If people don’t get involved in their communities, others will be making the decisions and changes for them without their input, which is not ideal.

Many people have told me they don’t feel like they have a responsible voice or are not being properly heard or listened to when they do try to get involved or raise concerns they have. They may feel governments are only concerned with their own agendas. Politics have left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths, especially in recent years. I want to change that narrative. I want to unite the community and help unite the township.

I strive to be an advocate for everyone and give them the voice they are looking for. I am a gifted communicator, a very social person and a hard worker who has the ability to advocate for people very effectively and competently. I’ve already visited the homes of around a thousand people within Ward 4 and have spent countless hours and weeks of my time discussing the concerns that are of the most importance to our community. I have a comprehensive list of these concerns as well as new ideas that I plan to bring to council meetings and start working on right away if I am elected.

I am eager to get to work to serve the many needs of the community and hope I can count on the community to give me that opportunity. They will be glad they did.

Claude Hergott

Name: Claude Hergott

Residence: St. Clements

Occupation: Roads maintenance at the Region of Waterloo/Heidelberg yard

I have been a Wellesley township volunteer firefighter for 18 years. I have been working in municipal public works for nine years, five of these at Wellesley Township.

I’ve been living and working in the area for 52 years now. I am a captain at the St. Clements fire station. I volunteered as a coach and trainer with Twin Centre minor hockey and play hockey twice a week myself.

What is your motivation for running in this election?

It’s a good time to run for council. My kids are older and I have more free time. My friends and neighbours suggested that my experience with the fire department and public works would be a good fit for council.

What is likely to be the most pressing issue on council’s agenda in the next four years?

The biggest challenge will be maintaining a balanced budget with the new township expenditures.

What issue would you like to make a priority on that agenda?

I would like to develop a housing strategy for retirement living options here in the township.

What is the most important spending priority for the municipality?

The most important spending priority is maintaining current township infrastructure, i.e. roads, bridges, buildings.

Voter turnout is historically low for municipal elections. Why should people care? Why should they get involved, if only just to show up to cast a vote?

Voting today is a vote for your future and your families future. The decisions that council make can have an impact for many years to come.