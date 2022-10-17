The monthly meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, October 13th at 2 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church. The meetings open with the “Women’s Institute Ode” and “Mary Stewart Collect”.

The Huron-Perth Women’s Institute are holding their “Women’s Day” on Nov. 3 at 12 p.m. in the Listowel Agricultural Hall. The theme is “Peeling for Change”. Cost is $25 for soup and a sandwich from “The Raw Carrot Soup Enterprise – Peeling for Change” which is run by the Paris Presbyterian Church.



“The Raw Carrot” envisions a world where everyone is meaningfully employed and able to meet their basic needs. They believe that a sustainable “Hand Up” is way more awesome than a ”Hand-Out” They hire individuals on the Ontario Disability Support Program to cook and package handcrafted gourmet soup that is sold in farmers markets and retail locations in the local community. Sales of the healthy soup fund the salaries of those working at the Raw Carrot.

They partner with churches and non-profits with a vision for reducing poverty and marginalization in their communities to initiate and embed a Raw Carrot Soup Enterprise within their current organization. The ministry/franchise is owned and operated by the organization, with support from The Raw Carrot, to tackle poverty with sustainable, lasting change. Using established organizational structure, brand recognition and a successful model, a partnership with The Raw Carrot results in permanent employment opportunities for individuals with dis(Abilities) in the local community.

The Area Convention will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19th in the Listowel Agricultural Hall. Cost is $40 for the day.

This month’s program was on Waterloo Region “Culture” with ladies reminiscing about Fall Fairs, Thanksgiving and oh so many other wonderful stories. One story from one person led to another by someone else and so it went. It was a wonderful afternoon.

Thank you to the October committee of Lorrie Snider and Judy Reist for the delicious treats and refreshments.

The next meeting will be at the Bloomingdale United Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 10th . The ladies have all been asked to choose an interesting or admired woman in Waterloo County and speak briefly on her.