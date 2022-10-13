Region must find internal cuts, not raise taxes

Already attempting to prime the public for unjustifiably high tax increases, regional bureaucrats have jumped from forecasts of six to eight per cent hikes to 11 to 15 per cent.

That would add hundreds of dollars to property tax bills, not just in 2023 but in perpetuity, with future high tax increases growing off the ever-rising baseline tax rates. Such trial balloons are folly on many levels, not least of which is feeding the inflationary cycle.

Leaving aside the notion that increased prices will continue indefinitely – a spurious assumption – and the fact the tax increases would be a permanent money grab for a temporary problem, there’s no talk of managing the extra costs internally.

Rising fuel prices, for instance, have the region predicting millions in budgetary shortfalls this year. But rather than cutting back – say, reducing routes on the lightly used transit system – the go-to move is simply taking more from taxpayers, with no recognition of the burdens residents already face.

It’s simply an excuse for another trip to the well that’s treated as bottomless. Such is the nature of government bureaucracy, with seemingly no one working to correct the situation. Election officials are not minding the store, seemingly incapable of setting priorities in the public interest.

There is an inherent resistance to downsizing within bureaucracies. When cuts do come, they typically involve frontline staff, not management and other entrenched bureaucrats. Those affected tend to get lower pay while doing the actual work that is of value to the public. In that light, cuts don’t save as much money as they could, hurt services to the people paying the freight and maintain management layers that provide little if any value.

Any talk of reversing years of above-inflation tax increases and rolling back both staff numbers and payroll is met with the utmost resistance. Apologists, both staff and politicians, quickly resort to saying any changes would result in cuts to frontline services, as if that’s the only recourse … and a truth in and of itself. It’s not.

Citizens, however, might have other suggestions rather than such cuts, starting with rollbacks of council pay and extending to layoffs and reductions of salaries. A multi-year freeze, at any rate.

That’s beyond the pale for bureaucrats.

Given that wages make up the largest single expense for municipalities, local councils are predisposed to pass on those costs to taxpayers without a second thought.

While most of us realize tax increases are inevitable over the long term due to the increased costs for real, hard goods, not just featherbedding, the key is to make them worthwhile.

As has been pointed out on numerous occasions, fees for municipal services such as water and sewers are rising at rates well above inflation, as is the case with other utilities. They key to helping residents cope with those increases is to cut other spending so that the net cost is zero. So, if water costs the average resident another $100 a year, property taxes – i.e. other spending – should be cut by a commensurate amount.

The idea is to identify the most essential of services offered to residents, then to begin trimming away at everything else.

As with governments of all stripes, program bloat and internal entitlements become entrenched. In budget deliberations, there is a rationale for every spending request. Taken in isolation, each may make sense, but it’s the role of elected officials to see the big picture, and to nip in the bud empire-building and incremental growth.

This is not a call for wholesale hacking and slashing. We need services. We have to pay for them. Where needs shift into wants, we’ve got more leeway. Where spending does not directly benefit the bulk of the citizenry, the axe should fall.

Best to have the bloated regional budget weather all of the current inflationary increases than put it on overburdened taxpayers.