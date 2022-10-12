Stewart, Jacqueline

Passed away peacefully at Freeport Campus – Grand River Hospital on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Jim Stewart of Elmira for 41 years. Loving mother of Erin J. Pimm of Elmira and Ted Pimm and Veronica Williams of Sheffield, and loving grandma of Michaela Rappaport and Celeste and Keane Pimm. Predeceased by her sister Donna Lackie. Jackie was a founding member of the Grand Harmony Sweet Adelines Chorus, a member of KW Sweet Adelines Chorus and Tenor of Touch of Class quartet. She graduated in 1963 from the Royal Victorian Order of Nurses in Montreal, and worked at SickKids Hospital and later at Freeport Campus as Director of Volunteers. Jackie was also well known for her love of fabric arts. She was a joyful, active, and positive person who enjoyed time at the cottage, sailing, and winters in Arizona. She will be missed dearly by friends and family. Following Jackie’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Elmira Legion, 11 First St. E., Elmira. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.



“If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs it.”