Woolwich to pursue policy that emphasizes equity and inclusion

A decision on a rainbow crosswalk and new policies around equity issues will be in the hands of the next council, as the current body this week directed staff to investigate possible next steps.

Councillors meeting Monday night backed a motion circulated last week by Coun. Scott McMillan that, among other things, called for “staff to connect with community groups that can provide guidance with regards to best next steps that can be taken by the council and the corporation as we continually and constantly strive to make Woolwich a more equitable, inclusive place. This can include, but not be limited to, continuing to explore a rainbow crosswalk, community events and celebrations, an equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) committee, mandatory training for council, or an EDI lens that can be applied to all staff reports.”

McMillan amended the motion Monday night to make it clearer that EDI training would be mandatory for councillors.

“I’m glad to see that council is moving in this direction,” said Coun. Patrick Merlihan, whose own notice of motion in a similar vein was put on hold at the previous meeting in September.

Coun. Larry Shantz said the second motion had a broader scope.

“I like the idea that it’s not geared to just one organization or one item,” he said.

Both motions came in response to the controversy that erupted when the topic of a rainbow crosswalk was first discussed by council in August.

Coun. Murray Martin’s responded negatively to the proposal at the August 22 meeting, making comments deemed homophobic and prompting a public backlash.

The motion approved “recognizes the need to reject all discrimination and hate directed towards any person or group of people guaranteed protection under the Ontario Human Rights Code.”

That provision was welcomed by Coun. Fred Redekop.

“I appreciate in the second ‘whereas’ where it says ‘directed towards any person or group of people guaranteed protection under the Ontario Human Rights Code.’ I think that’s important to be embedded in the motion.”

The adoption of the motion wasn’t unanimous, however, as Martin voted against it, though he didn’t join in the discussion.