Bauman, Sonia

Peacefully passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Hospice of Waterloo Region at the age of 63. Devoted wife and best friend of Tim Bauman for 36 years. Loving and caring mother of Jon and Danielle, Nic and Michelle, and Kristina Bauman. Doting grandma of Elise. Cherished sister of Kent and Aimee Martin of Hampton Bays, New York; Keith and Barb Martin of North Newton, Kansas; Sylvia and Nate Bartel of North Newton, Kansas; and sister-in-law of Rhoda Bauman. Will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Sonia was a dedicated nurse for many years. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. Predeceased by her parents Paul (1991) and Alice (Eichelberger) Martin (2002) and her in-laws Almon (June, 1990) and Ada Bauman (September 10, 2022). Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will be held at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. followed by cremation. Donations to Hospice of Waterloo Region or Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.