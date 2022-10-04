 Grainger, George
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Grainger, George

Peacefully, after a valiant struggle with multiple health challenges, George passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in his 81st year. Beloved and cherished husband of Helen Ann (Bowman) for 57 years. Inspirational father to his four sons and their wives Scott and Sue of West Montrose, Kent and Karen of Milton, Todd and Pat of Belle River, Glenn and Jillian of London. Proud granddad of Zach, Sarah Rose, Nadia, Jonathon, Connor, Riley; Ben, Andrew, Abby; Matthew, Jacob, Aliyah; Everton, Tennyson; and great-grandpa of Ava. Brother of Joan Davis and Jack Kennedy, Ron and Linda Grainger, Don and Fellé Grainger, Pat and Rob Reynolds. Brother-in-law of June Matson. George will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Laura (Hadley) Grainger, sisters- and brothers-in-law Evelyn and David Wilson, Gordon and Doris Bowman, and Hilliard Matson. George was a dedicated employee in Human Resources at Owens Corning, Guelph and in retirement an enthusiastic caretaker of his Teeswater farm. George was a longtime and faithful member of The Waterloo Church of Christ. He was a man of integrity and had a unique ability to envision something new and useful from something old and discarded. He was always ready to help a friend or family member and was a pillar of strength in times of crisis. He delighted in his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments and they will always remember his wisdom and humour. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Schwindt and the many other specialists George met along the way, as well as the palliative care team, Marney, and the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, 6th floor. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Waterloo Church of Christ, 470 Glenelm Crescent, Waterloo. Reception will follow the service at the church. Graveside Committal will be at 2:30 p.m. in Elmira Union Cemetery. The wearing of face masks is encouraged. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Arthritis Society of Canada (for Rheumatoid Arthritis Research), St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, or the Richard Manuel Music Award at Western University.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer



Related Posts
Read the full story

Reidel, M. Jean

Reidel, M. Jean Peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Freeport Health Centre at the age…
October 4, 2022
Read the full story

Clemens, Sandra (Sandy)

Clemens, Sandra (Sandy)1944 – 2022 Sandra Elizabeth Clemens (Strome) peacefully completed her earthly journey on Tuesday, September 20th,…
October 4, 2022
Read the full story

Jones, Daniel Christopher

Jones, Daniel ChristopherDecember 30, 1971 – September 25, 2022 Dan passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday,…
September 28, 2022
Read the full story

SHILLINGTON, John Berney

SHILLINGTON, John Berney Peacefully, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in his 92nd…
September 21, 2022
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0