Grainger, George

Peacefully, after a valiant struggle with multiple health challenges, George passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in his 81st year. Beloved and cherished husband of Helen Ann (Bowman) for 57 years. Inspirational father to his four sons and their wives Scott and Sue of West Montrose, Kent and Karen of Milton, Todd and Pat of Belle River, Glenn and Jillian of London. Proud granddad of Zach, Sarah Rose, Nadia, Jonathon, Connor, Riley; Ben, Andrew, Abby; Matthew, Jacob, Aliyah; Everton, Tennyson; and great-grandpa of Ava. Brother of Joan Davis and Jack Kennedy, Ron and Linda Grainger, Don and Fellé Grainger, Pat and Rob Reynolds. Brother-in-law of June Matson. George will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Laura (Hadley) Grainger, sisters- and brothers-in-law Evelyn and David Wilson, Gordon and Doris Bowman, and Hilliard Matson. George was a dedicated employee in Human Resources at Owens Corning, Guelph and in retirement an enthusiastic caretaker of his Teeswater farm. George was a longtime and faithful member of The Waterloo Church of Christ. He was a man of integrity and had a unique ability to envision something new and useful from something old and discarded. He was always ready to help a friend or family member and was a pillar of strength in times of crisis. He delighted in his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments and they will always remember his wisdom and humour. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Schwindt and the many other specialists George met along the way, as well as the palliative care team, Marney, and the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, 6th floor. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Waterloo Church of Christ, 470 Glenelm Crescent, Waterloo. Reception will follow the service at the church. Graveside Committal will be at 2:30 p.m. in Elmira Union Cemetery. The wearing of face masks is encouraged. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Arthritis Society of Canada (for Rheumatoid Arthritis Research), St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, or the Richard Manuel Music Award at Western University.