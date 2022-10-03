Monday October 3, 2022 Case # 1822

OFFENCE : Break and Enter DATE: September 28, 2022

LOCATION : Stirling Avenue and Homer Watson Boulevard, Kitchener, ON

Police Investigating Break and Enter on Stirling Avenue in Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a residential break and enter that occurred on September 28, 2022.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., police received a report of a break-in at a residence in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Homer Watson Boulevard.

The male suspect entered the residence through the front door and was confronted by the homeowner.

The male then fled the area on a bicycle.

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.

