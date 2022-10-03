 Police Investigating Break and Enter on Stirling Avenue in Kitchener 
Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Break and Enter on Stirling Avenue in Kitchener 

byObserver Staff
September 30, 2022
Monday October 3, 2022                             Case # 1822  

OFFENCE:  Break and Enter                    DATE:   September 28, 2022

LOCATION:  Stirling Avenue and Homer Watson Boulevard, Kitchener, ON

Police Investigating Break and Enter on Stirling Avenue in Kitchener 

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a residential break and enter that occurred on September 28, 2022. 

At approximately 3:15 a.m., police received a report of a break-in at a residence in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Homer Watson Boulevard. 

The male suspect entered the residence through the front door and was confronted by the homeowner. 

The male then fled the area on a bicycle. 

There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Team.  

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

