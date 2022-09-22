 Conestogo PS hosts fun fair Thursday, celebrates new playground equipment
Conestogo PS hosts fun fair Thursday, celebrates new playground equipment

bySteve Kannon
September 22, 2022
1 minute read
The new school year at Conestogo PS included a new playground, the culmination of some $50,000 in fundraising by the parent council, which is holding a fun fair this evening (Thursday) at the school. Checking out the fruits of their labour are Sara MacNeill (principal), Karen Forsyth, Julianna Oitment, Meredith Misener (student), Katie Misener, Josie Hofbauer (student), Colleen Heinrichs, Ian Howlett, Denise Witmer (Woolwich Community Lions), Christine Sanchez, Agnes Lehtonen, Steph Forte (Optimist Club) and Addison Heinrichs (student). Find the full story on page 6. [Steve Kannon]
The fun fair is on tonight at Conestogo Public School will be raising money for something other than a new playground, $50,000 worth of equipment having just been installed after a five-year fundraising push.

Residents attending the Thursday night event will in fact have a chance to check out the fruits of that fundraising effort.

The playground was installed last month, just prior to the start of the school year, thanks in large part to some big-time support from the Optimist Club of Conestogo-Winterbourne and the Woolwich Community Lions that pushed the campaign over the top, said parent council member Colleen Heinrichs.

“Both those donations helped us get it (the playground) in this summer rather than having to wait another year,” she said.

The Optimists will be out at the fun fair, firing up the barbecue in support of the fundraising event.

Along with the food offerings, the event provides the likes of mini-golf, Plinko and other games, as well as a chance to check out the fire trucks thanks to an onsite visit by Conestogo firefighters.

The event gets underway at 5:45 p.m., marking its return after the pandemic-led interlude.

“We always seem to have a good turnout,” said Heinrichs, noting the fun fair helps raise money that allows the parents’ council to “meet the needs of the school” for supplies and projects not covered by the school board.

Author
Steve Kannon
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.



