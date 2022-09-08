Maryhill Historical Society to hold fundraising event

The Maryhill Historical Society is getting set to host its annual HERITAGE DAY EVENT and fundraiser. On September 18 residents are invited to join the activities, which start with a mass at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church.

That will be followed by a gathering at the Mary Grotto statue.

“We’ve added the Mary Grotto that was put up there as a dedication to Mary because Maryhill was named after her,” said society president Linda Kennedy

The day will also include a luncheon at the community centre, a car tour of the historic wayside shrines, a 50/50 draw, and a silent auction with many items open for bidding including a Peter Etril Snyder print of Hopewell Creek.

The day will also double as a celebration of society members who have reached significant milestones, said Kennedy.

“We remember our members who are 80 or more. We give them birthday cards and for anyone who’s had a significant anniversary 50 or 60 years, etc. give them a little certificate and just kind of celebrate them a little bit.”

The fundraiser is key to what the society does, Kennedy added.

“Being a nonprofit, we don’t have any income.”

Those who wish to donate items to the silent auction should contact maryhillroots@gmail.com or 519-242-9595.