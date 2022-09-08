 Maryhill Historical Society to hold fundraising event
Maryhill Historical Society to hold fundraising event

byBill Atwood
September 7, 2022
[Submitted]
The Maryhill Historical Society is getting set to host its annual HERITAGE DAY EVENT and fundraiser. On September 18 residents are invited to join the activities, which start with a mass at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church.

That will be followed by a gathering at the Mary Grotto statue.

“We’ve added the Mary Grotto that was put up there as a dedication to Mary because Maryhill was named after her,” said society president Linda Kennedy

The day will also include a luncheon at the community centre, a car tour of the historic wayside shrines, a 50/50 draw, and a silent auction with many items open for bidding including a Peter Etril Snyder print of Hopewell Creek.

The day will also double as a celebration of society members who have reached significant milestones, said Kennedy.

“We remember our members who are 80 or more. We give them birthday cards and for anyone who’s had a significant anniversary 50 or 60 years, etc. give them a little certificate and just kind of celebrate them a little bit.”

The fundraiser is key to what the society does, Kennedy added.

“Being a nonprofit, we don’t have any income.”

Those who wish to donate items to the silent auction should contact maryhillroots@gmail.com or 519-242-9595.

Author
Bill Atwood



September 8, 2022
