Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Ritter, James “Jim”

Passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the age of 67. Father of Charlene “Charley” Ritter, and grandfather of Cody. Brother of Bob (Betty) Ritter and Darlene (Wayne) Gadsby. Uncle of Joe Ritter and Alyssa and Vanessa Gadsby. Predeceased by his parents Clarence “Tiny” and Ruth Ritter. Jim grew up on the family farm in Floradale, which gave him lots of knowledge that he brought to his work at Farmers Plus, Elmira. He’ll be missed by his many neighbours and friends in Kitchener. Following Jim’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elmira would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

