A camper’s guide to hammocks

If you have been paying attention to backpacking, hiking, and camping trends lately, you are probably aware of the camping hammock. They are now very popular, primarily because camping enthusiasts do not remember the hammocks of my youth. Nor do many people my age actually, possibly due to the concussions we got from falling out of them.

When I was a kid, a hammock was used by adults as a refuge when a little peace and quiet was needed.

But it was the kids of my generation who pioneered the many possible entertainment benefits of a well-situated hammock.

For the most part, we used them primarily as giant slingshots. Many people are surprised to learn that with the right hammock (the one your parents were not watching at the time) you could launch a watermelon or an unsuspecting rube several yards.

We also used hammocks for experiments on terminal velocity and centrifugal force, though we did not know it at the time. Both of these types of experiments were well suited to hammocking, since the hammocks of our day were like bucking broncos, but only if the horses took it down a notch.

In fact, any kid that could last three seconds on a hammock was deemed ready for a promising career in rodeo.

So much for my credentials regarding hammocks.

Modern camping hammocks are very different. Most have sewn-in tops with bug nets. So the trick is no longer staying in a hammock, it is getting in the hammock and then, one day, God-willing, getting out.

Getting in a modern-day camping hammock is like trying to crawl into a garbage bag in a hurricane.

It starts off civilly enough. You walk up to the hammock, whispering soothing words of comfort to keep it calm. Then, you search for a few minutes until you find the zipper. After unjamming said zipper, you unzip it to create an opening that you could have fit into about 25 years ago. Sticking in your head and shoulders, you realize that the next part requires gymnastic skills you never possessed. First, you must turn your back to the hammock. And that is always inadvisable.

Then you must lower your posterior into a precarious cradle, which will remain below you right up until you finally feel it is safe to trust again. Milli-seconds later you will be on the ground with a relocated tailbone, after having done an unintentional backflip or two. Luckily this only happens five or six times, before the hammock gets bored.

Eventually, you will have sat in the hammock and then wriggled your way into the sort of position that was popularized by Egyptian mummies – which should be your first clue that you might be there a while. At this point, you will consider zipping the mosquito netting up. Don’t do it. It’s a trap.

But, of course, the buzzing convinces you otherwise. Unfortunately, it is only after you zipped up the hammock that you realize that all the buzzing was coming from the inside of the mesh.

The next five or so minutes is filled with needless bloodshed. But it will end after the mosquitoes cannot consume any more.

So, eventually, you will unzip your hammock, take a deep breath and begin your quest for the peace and quiet that eluded your parents. Which is when the kids will come along carrying a watermelon…