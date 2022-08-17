Martin, Verna K.
Passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the age of 65. Daughter of Mrs. Edna Martin of St. Jacobs. Sister of Wayne and Viola Martin of St. Jacobs, Betty and Cleon Martin of Mount Forest, and Vera and Dennis Martin of Hawkesville. Remembered by 19 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Noah E. Martin (2020). Visitation took place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2-5 and 6:30 – 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at the home of Dennis and Vera Martin, 3567 Ament Line, Hawkesville. A family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the home of Dennis and Vera Martin, then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and further public service.