Police charge driver in connection to October fatal collision with buggy

Waterloo Regional Police this week charged a 20-year-old man in connection to a fatal collision that occurred last fall.

The charges come as a result of an investigation into the Oct. 24, 2021 collision involving a car and a horse-drawn buggy on Line 86 and Sideroad 16 in Woolwich Township.

A Honda Civic, operated by the accused, was travelling east on Line 86 when it collided with the buggy. The two occupants in the buggy, a 76-year-old man and 79-year-old woman from Waterloo Region, were ejected. Both occupants were transported to a Guelph hospital. The 76-year-old man died as a result of his injuries. The woman was later transported via Ornge Air to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were uninjured, as was the horse.

The car’s driver is now charged with two counts of ‘dangerous driving – causing death,’ two counts of ‘operation causing death’ and ‘operation while impaired – blood-drug concentration.’

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 19.

AUGUST 3

8:46 AM | Sometime overnight, an unknown suspect attended a property on Union Street in Elmira and stole property. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous reports can be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

AUGUST 4

11:20 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision on Hutchison Road in Wellesley Township. The driver of a tractor was travelling south on Hutchison Road and attempted to turn left on to Weimar Line. A vehicle travelling directly behind the tractor attempted to turn left at the same time and struck the tractor. The driver of the vehicle, an 84-year-old woman, was charged with ‘turn not in safety.’

AUGUST 5

5:29 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a business on Weber Street North in Woolwich Township. An unknown suspect gained entry into a fenced area of the business. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous reports can be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

AUGUST 6

3:49 AM | Police received a report of a break-in on Union Street in New Hamburg. Sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect stole a generator from the property. Anyone with information, or video surveillance footage, is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

9:01 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle colliding with a deer on Cober Road and New Germany Lane near Breslau.

AUGUST 7

6:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious collision on Highway 7 at the Woolwich – Guelph Townline. Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle and a sedan had collided and that the rider of the motorcycle was seriously injured. Emergency crews responded to the scene. A 61-year-old driver from Guelph was transported to a trauma centre with life-altering injuries. The driver of the sedan and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues and we are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

8:05 PM | Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Northfield Drive East and New Jerusalem Road in Woolwich Township. The driver of a vehicle was travelling on Northfield Drive East when they lost control, left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The driver then fled the scene of the collision on foot. Officers arrived in the area and arrested the driver a short distance away. The driver was transported to a local hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with non-life-threatening injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old Woolwich Township man was charged with ‘dangerous operation’ and ‘fail to remain.’