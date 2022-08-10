Reed, Adam Paul

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Adam Paul Reed of Kitchener, formerly of Elmira, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the age of 47. Adam is survived by his mother Heather (Kevin) Quinn (nee Moore) of Elmira, grandfathers Andrew Moore of Kitchener, formerly of Heidelberg, and Rev. Frederick (Hazel) Reed of Toronto, formerly of Elmira, aunt Holly Dale (nee Moore) of Kitchener, uncles Mark Reed and James Reed of Toronto, and cousins Joshua (Lisa) Dale of Bali and Jordan Dale of Waterloo. The three amigos will never be the same!! Adam was predeceased by his father, Paul John Reed, grandmothers Violet Moore (nee Kappes), formerly of Heidelberg, and Joan Dart; and aunt Gloria Rau (nee Reed) of Waterloo. Adam thoroughly enjoyed music and dreamt one day that he would be a part of the creative process, whether it be the song itself or the graphics. He enjoyed drawing and would often get lost in his own world when he was expressing himself on paper. Adam also enjoyed the outdoors; he would hop on his bicycle to get around town. Adam was a wonderful man, and gave his family a great deal of joy. Though he struggled and was lost in the wasteland of addiction at times, he was making his way back to us. That is what makes this loss so terribly tragic. Cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. A memorial visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family graveside service will take place at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery, Heidelberg at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.