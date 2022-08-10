Morden, Joyce Margaret (nee Hall)

Joyce passed peacefully at Sakura House, Woodstock, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 94 years young. She loved her family more than anything. Joyce is predeceased by her husband of over 60 years Edwin Morden (2013), son Garry (2008), grandson Shawn (2010) and her beloved Yorkie, Sukkie. Joyce was born in Orangeville to Peggy Hall (nee Ferrier) and Bill Hall on March 5, 1928. Predeceased by sisters, Joan McFarlane, Shirley Mohun. Joyce and her husband Ed started married life on a farm in Riverview and later moved to Elmira in 1962. They raised their family in Elmira and were active members of the community. Warm, social and attentive to detail, Joyce spent many years working as an assistant in local pharmacies. Joyce and Edwin faithfully attended the Trinity United Church in Elmira. Joyce had an affinity for nature. She enjoyed growing bountiful harvests of vegetables, colourful flowers, and listening to the birds sing. Joyce and Ed enjoyed trips across Canada, through the U.S.A., to Switzerland, and frequently to Jamaica. In her later years, Joyce thoroughly enjoyed the activities at the Senior’s Centre in Elmira and cherished the many friendships she made there. She liked to watch the Toronto Blue Jays…so long as they were winning! Always ready to host and entertain, her family will dearly miss her quick wit, warm smile, and the sometimes mischievous twinkle in her eye. Joyce lives on in her daughter, Anne (Trevor) Tims, daughter-in-law Denise Morden, grandchildren and their families Jason (Amy), Lauren (Josh), Erin (Shaquille), great-granddaughter Lindsay and sister Jean Thedorf. Joyce was blessed with a very loving extended family (Morden, Hall and Ferrier) including many dearly loved nieces and nephews. We feel so privileged to have known and loved her. Visitation will take place at Floradale Mennonite Church, 22 Florapine Road, Floradale on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Shelburne Cemetery, 156035 Hwy 10, Shelburne. Donations to the KW Humane Society or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.