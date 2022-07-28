Martin, Almeda



Passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, July 25, 2022 with her family by her side at the age of 73 years. Remembered by her loving husband of 52 years, Abner Martin of Linwood. Cherished mother of Elverne (Ruthanne) Martin of Listowel, Rhoda Martin of Linwood, Eric (Janelle) Martin of Listowel, Myrna (Darrel) Bauman of Drayton and Arnie (Anita) Martin of Hesson. Loving grandmother to Max (Beth), Laura, Jaydin, Tyrone Martin; Damian, Mariah, Ian Martin; Cody, Caleb, Damaris, Deena Bauman; Anika, Owen, Alex, and Brett Martin and loving great-grandma to Kaiden Martin. Also remembered by her siblings Abner (Eleanor) Metzger, Edward (Gayle) Metzger, Isaac (Mary) Metzger, David (Marjorie) Metzger, Amsey (Eileen) Metzger, and David (Ellen) Krahn. Predeceased by her granddaughter Daina Martin, parents John and Lovina Metzger, and brother John Metzger. Visitation was held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship, 6449 Wellington Rd. 11, Dorking. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Mennonite Fellowship followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery, 3210 Boomer Line, RR 1, St. Clements. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Christian Aid Ministries – Reapers of Hope. A special thank you to the wonderful Care Partners group of nurses who provided Almeda with care and medication to keep her resting so we could have her at home and communicate with her until the Lord called her home.



The service can be accessed by calling 226-779-5238 or through the live stream link https://woodlawnmf.org/livestream/

