Family seeking help in finding cane with plenty of sentimental value

byLeah Gerber
July 20, 2022
John A. Weber, 91, lost his cane over the weekend somewhere nearby his home. He and daughters Ann Weber and Peggy Nitsche hope the public can help find it. [Leah Gerber]
John A. Weber is 91-years-old. Last weekend he lost one of his most treasured possessions: a custom-carved cane gifted to him in honour of his late wife. 

The lifelong resident of Weeby Place, which is nestled between Conestogo and St. Jacobs, can often be seen driving his golf cart in the area. Wherever he goes, he always takes his special cane.

“I had it on my golf cart and somewhere in a one-mile-circumference of where I live, I lost it and I can’t find it,” he said.

The cane is made from spalted maple wood from his farm property.

“It was wood from my bush. I’ve lived on that same farm for 91 years,” he said.

Spalted maple is wood from a maple tree that has begun the first stages of decay. Dark lines appear where fungus has started attacking the wood. If harvested at the right time, the wood can be used.

“My two sisters had this cane carved for him,” said Susan Weber, John Weber’s daughter. She said the cane was gifted to him in honour of his late wife.

Weber’s route that day was carefully retraced twice by one of the daughters and also by a friend, both on foot, but the cane was not found. The family thinks someone may have picked it up, not realizing its significance.

“His heart is broken,” said Susan.

The family is hanging posters and continuing the search, hoping that if someone did pick up the cane, they will return it.

“That really is part of my soul that was lost,” said Weber.

Anyone with information about the cane can contact the family at  519-588-2153.

